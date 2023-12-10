Sam Thompson crowned king of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Thompson crowned king of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Sam Thompson is the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Ian West/PA)
Sam Thompson has been crowned king of the jungle on ITV1 reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew was runner-up while former Ukip leader Nigel Farage came third.

After his win, announced by presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the former Made In Chelsea star leapt into the arms of 41-year-old Bellew.

Speaking to the voters, the 31-year-old said: “I am so grateful, thank you so much, I’ve dreamt of doing this show for years and years and you made this boy’s dream come true.”

The radio presenter was crowned by fellow campmate, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, who was voted out of the show on Saturday.

Thompson was greeted by his friend and podcast co-host Pete Wicks as he left the jungle in his crown.

His girlfriend, Love Island star Zara McDermott, posted a video to her Instagram which showed jubilant cheers as she and others watched as he was crowned the winner.

Before Thompson’s win was announced, Bellew told Ant and Dec that his fellow finalist was like a “fifth son” to him and added: “I definitely think I was put here to be around Sam.”

Thompson said about the show: “The little moments were the best moments, when Snake Rock camp came back and we had everyone back together, the vibe was so amazing and I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy.”

Earlier in the episode the TV personality ate items including a pig’s vagina and a camel’s penis when he took part in his final bushtucker trial.

In the eating challenge he also faced a scorpion and finished off the entire critter, including the sting.

Presenter Donnelly joked: “If it stings on the way out, just give the medics a call.”

Farage, 59, kept a cool head while he was locked in the “panic pit”, an underground metal box filled with snakes, for his final bushtucker trial.

He joked: “Lots of people would like the snake to strangle me, I suppose. Their dream might come true.”

Asked where he was going “in his head”, he said: “I’m thinking about things I’ve done in my life that were worse than this,” adding he was thinking about the plane crash he was in.

And asked if he had dealt with a lot of snakes in his time, he said: “European parliament was stuffed with them, terrible lot.”

For his last trial Bellew had to take on “stakeout” and was strapped down to a giant plate where he was made to endure jungle critters and fish guts.

Bellew, who shouted that the challenge was “a disgrace” said the critters were biting his leg and added: “I’m someone else’s starter right now.”

After their last challenge the celebrities were rewarded with their dream meals and Thompson’s was prawns, wagyu steak, sticky toffee pudding, an Oreo milkshake and salt and vinegar crisps.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out airs on Wednesday December 13 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.