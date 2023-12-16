Olly Alexander will represent the UK at Eurovision 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Olly Alexander will represent the UK at Eurovision 2024

By Press Association
Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)
Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)

Pop star Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

The Years and Years lead singer and Bafta winning actor’s slot in the Swedish competition was announced during the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday.

During the episode, Alexander walked out of a golden doorframe to read the small print about voting in the dance competition.

TRNSMT festival
Lead singer of Years and Years Olly Alexander performs during the TRNSMT festival (Lesley Martin/PA)

Claudia Winkleman said to the 33-year-old from Harrogate, North Yorkshire: “Now Olly, you have some news for us, and, if it’s alright with you, could we have a drum roll please?”

The drums started and Alexander said: “I do Claudia, I can exclusively reveal I will be representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

He added with a smile: “What can I tell you? I’m planning it now, it’s going to be spectacular – I love Eurovision so, so, so much, I’m so excited, it’s going to be great” – before shouting “Sweden” alongside Winkleman.

The song he will perform in Malmo next May has yet to be announced, but the BBC confirmed it was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who have produced hits for Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

Over the past decade with Years and Years, Alexander has scored five top 10 UK singles and two number one albums.

He won his Bafta for his performance as Ritchie Tozer in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.