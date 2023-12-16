Olly Alexander will represent the UK at Eurovision 2024

Pop star Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

The Years and Years lead singer and Bafta winning actor’s slot in the Swedish competition was announced during the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday.

During the episode, Alexander walked out of a golden doorframe to read the small print about voting in the dance competition.

Lead singer of Years and Years Olly Alexander performs during the TRNSMT festival (Lesley Martin/PA)

Claudia Winkleman said to the 33-year-old from Harrogate, North Yorkshire: “Now Olly, you have some news for us, and, if it’s alright with you, could we have a drum roll please?”

The drums started and Alexander said: “I do Claudia, I can exclusively reveal I will be representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

He added with a smile: “What can I tell you? I’m planning it now, it’s going to be spectacular – I love Eurovision so, so, so much, I’m so excited, it’s going to be great” – before shouting “Sweden” alongside Winkleman.

The song he will perform in Malmo next May has yet to be announced, but the BBC confirmed it was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who have produced hits for Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

Over the past decade with Years and Years, Alexander has scored five top 10 UK singles and two number one albums.

He won his Bafta for his performance as Ritchie Tozer in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.