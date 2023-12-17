Kylie Minogue says it ‘matters a little’ that she is less well-known in the US

Kylie Minogue has said it “matters a little” that she is less well-known in the US, compared to other countries.

The Australian singer and former star of soap opera Neighbours will be performing in the country until May 2024 as part of her residency at the Voltaire in The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas – which kickstarted in November.

In an appearance on US TV programme, CBS News Sunday Morning, the singer was asked if it matters that she is a global superstar who is “less well known in America”.

The 55-year-old Padam Padam singer said: “It matters a little, yeah.

“It’s something that I’m working on, it’s part of why I’m here and spending time in your land.”

The singer, who received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2005, held back tears as she spoke about the experience – describing it as both “amazing” and “difficult”.

“It’s trauma and any trauma resides within you,” she said.

“The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me.

“It was difficult, it was also amazing.”

“Amazing in that you were very aware of your body and the love that’s around you, of your capability, all sorts of things,” she added.

Speaking about how she uses singing to heal, she said: “I sing to process everything, I think.

“I write to process, I perform to process and sometimes I think I live to perform.”

Minogue, who rose to fame as a teenager, said she has been thought of as a “puppet” in the music industry.

Kylie Minogue announced her first Las Vegas residency in July (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I think I was seen as the puppet and to a degree, I was, for sure,” she said.

“I did not know what I was doing.

“I did what I was told, but there’s a steely part of me that I kind of overlooked for a while and now there’s really not much that happens that I’m not across.”

This year, Minogue’s album Tension, featuring Grammy-nominated song Padam Padam, went to number one on the official UK albums chart.

The singer has had a slew of chart-topping records with Kylie in 1988, Enjoy Yourself in 1989, Greatest Hits in 1992, Fever in 2001, Aphrodite in 2010, Golden in 2018, Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection in 2019 and Disco in 2020.

TV special An Audience With Kylie recently aired on ITV, and saw the superstar take to the Royal Albert Hall in London to perform from her back catalogue of hits.