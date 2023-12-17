Kylie Minogue says it ‘matters a little’ that she is less well-known in the US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylie Minogue says it ‘matters a little’ that she is less well-known in the US

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kylie Minogue has said it “matters a little” that she is less well-known in the US, compared to other countries.

The Australian singer and former star of soap opera Neighbours will be performing in the country until May 2024 as part of her residency at the Voltaire in The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas – which kickstarted in November.

In an appearance on US TV programme, CBS News Sunday Morning, the singer was asked if it matters that she is a global superstar who is “less well known in America”.

The 55-year-old Padam Padam singer said: “It matters a little, yeah.

“It’s something that I’m working on, it’s part of why I’m here and spending time in your land.”

The singer, who received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2005, held back tears as she spoke about the experience – describing it as both “amazing” and “difficult”.

“It’s trauma and any trauma resides within you,” she said.

“The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me.

“It was difficult, it was also amazing.”

“Amazing in that you were very aware of your body and the love that’s around you, of your capability, all sorts of things,” she added.

Speaking about how she uses singing to heal, she said: “I sing to process everything, I think.

“I write to process, I perform to process and sometimes I think I live to perform.”

Minogue, who rose to fame as a teenager, said she has been thought of as a “puppet” in the music industry.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 – London
Kylie Minogue announced her first Las Vegas residency in July (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I think I was seen as the puppet and to a degree, I was, for sure,” she said.

“I did not know what I was doing.

“I did what I was told, but there’s a steely part of me that I kind of overlooked for a while and now there’s really not much that happens that I’m not across.”

This year, Minogue’s album Tension, featuring Grammy-nominated song Padam Padam, went to number one on the official UK albums chart.

The singer has had a slew of chart-topping records with Kylie in 1988, Enjoy Yourself in 1989, Greatest Hits in 1992, Fever in 2001, Aphrodite in 2010, Golden in 2018, Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection in 2019 and Disco in 2020.

TV special An Audience With Kylie recently aired on ITV, and saw the superstar take to the Royal Albert Hall in London to perform from her back catalogue of hits.