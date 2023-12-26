Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick announces engagement to model girlfriend

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of US-Austrian bodybuilder, actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, has announced his engagement to American model Abby Champion.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old actor and entrepreneur posted a selection of photos to his Instagram page with the caption: “Forever and ever.”

One of the images showed the couple kissing on a beach, standing behind a heart-shaped wreath made of roses.

In another, the couple were pictured alongside a white cake decorated with flowers featuring a photo of them along with the word “congratulations.”

Model Champion showed off her engagement ring and burgundy painted fingernails in the photos, which she also posted to her social media page.

In the comments of the post, celebrity friends offered their best wishes.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner said he could “now die happy” while Anyone But You actor Glen Powell said: “Yessssssssssss!!! Let’s goooooooooooooo!!!!”

Patrick, who is the son of Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, stars in Amazon Prime series The Terminal List and has credits in other TV programmes, including horror comedy Scream Queens and true crime show The Staircase.

His fiancee has modelled for brands including Calvin Klein, Miu Miu and Chanel and has been photographed for international editions of Vogue magazine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is probably most well-known for playing the titular role in 1984 action film The Terminator.

This year a three-part Netflix docu-series was released about the 76-year-old, in which he spoke about his life and upbringing, including how part of it was marred by a “strange violence”.

The actor was previously the Republican Party governor of California and he recently received an award of courage for his long-term advocacy against antisemitism and bigotry, which he collected during the Holocaust Museum’s annual gala in Los Angeles.