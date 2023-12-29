I’ve learnt to become more gentle on myself in midlife, says Davina McCall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’ve learnt to become more gentle on myself in midlife, says Davina McCall

By Press Association
Davina McCall said her next project will see the launch of a new lingerie brand named Sessi (Good Housekeeping/PA)
Davina McCall said she is “quite all or nothing as a person” but has found a way to be more gentle on herself in midlife as her disciplined lifestyle was “unsustainable”.

The TV star and lifestyle guru, 56, said she has spent her life “being rigid with myself” as a firm advocate for health and wellbeing – having launched her own online fitness platform after years of exercise DVDs.

“I’m quite often all or nothing as a person, I haven’t had a drink in 33 years,” The Masked Singer judge told Good Housekeeping magazine.

Davina McCall
Davina McCall is Good Housekeeping’s February cover star (Good Housekeeping/PA)

“I’ve spent my life being quite rigid with myself.

“When my sister died 10 years ago, I literally stopped eating sugar. But that was unsustainable and now, in midlife, I’ve become a little bit more gentle with myself.

“Now I eat fruit and for breakfast I have granola with kefir.”

McCall’s sister Caroline Baday died from lung cancer in 2012 at the age of 50.

During her career, McCall has hosted across most major networks in the UK, including Big Brother on Channel 4, the BBC’s Comic Relief, and Long Lost Family on ITV.

Good Housekeeping
The TV star will next launch a new lingerie brand (Good Housekeeping/PA)

Her next project will see the launch of a new lingerie brand named Sessi.

“I’ve spent the past seven years talking about a lingerie brand for post-baby bodies and I’m finally launching it,” she said.

“I get a bit teary when I talk about this because when I felt really invisible and went into shops to buy underwear, I thought, ‘What’s on offer is the plainest, most neutral, depressing big pants. You’re going to give me the menopause and really dull underwear?’

“I decided ‘no, I’m not doing it’. So, in February, I’m launching a new brand Sessi – a mixture of sexy and sassy, which is how I want people to feel.”

The February 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale.