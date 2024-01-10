Skepta removes single artwork and vows to be ‘more mindful’ after criticism

Grime star Skepta has promised to be “more mindful going forward” as he removed artwork for an upcoming single that was criticised for evoking the Holocaust.

The artwork for his single Gas Me Up (Diligent) featured people in matching coats with shaved heads, with the words “gas me up” tattooed on the head of one of them.

The imagery was interpreted as an evocation of Holocaust victims who were killed in Nazi concentration camps.

The rapper announced his first album in five years, Knife And Fork, on January 1, with the first single coming on January 26.

The expression to “gas somebody up” is slang for hyping them up by being supportive or complimentary.

In a statement on Twitter the musician said he has worked hard at getting the artwork right and was inspired by skinhead and football culture, adding it was “definitely not our plan” to cause offence.

Skepta, real name Joseph Adenuga Jr, wrote: “I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward.”

He also shared some images from the mood board that inspired the artwork, writing: “I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention.

“But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it.

“So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board for the 1980’s UK story for my album Knife & Fork.

“Gas Me Up (DILIGENT) will be out January 26th as planned.”

The moodboard shows images of skinheads with tattoos, some of whom are swearing at the camera.

It also features a dining room with long tables from an institution such as a school or prison, and the logo for 2 Tone Records, an independent record label that mostly released ska and reggae-influenced music.

Skepta won the Mercury Prize in 2016 for his album Konnichiwa.