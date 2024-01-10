Skepta removes single artwork and vows to be ‘more mindful’ after criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Skepta removes single artwork and vows to be ‘more mindful’ after criticism

By Press Association
Skepta vowed to be more mindful going forward (Lucy North/PA)
Skepta vowed to be more mindful going forward (Lucy North/PA)

Grime star Skepta has promised to be “more mindful going forward” as he removed artwork for an upcoming single that was criticised for evoking the Holocaust.

The artwork for his single Gas Me Up (Diligent) featured people in matching coats with shaved heads, with the words “gas me up” tattooed on the head of one of them.

The imagery was interpreted as an evocation of Holocaust victims who were killed in Nazi concentration camps.

The rapper announced his first album in five years, Knife And Fork, on January 1, with the first single coming on January 26.

The expression to “gas somebody up” is slang for hyping them up by being supportive or complimentary.

In a statement on Twitter the musician said he has worked hard at getting the artwork right and was inspired by skinhead and football culture, adding it was “definitely not our plan” to cause offence.

Skepta, real name Joseph Adenuga Jr, wrote: “I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward.”

He also shared some images from the mood board that inspired the artwork, writing: “I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention.

“But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it.

“So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board for the 1980’s UK story for my album Knife & Fork.

“Gas Me Up (DILIGENT) will be out January 26th as planned.”

The moodboard shows images of skinheads with tattoos, some of whom are swearing at the camera.

It also features a dining room with long tables from an institution such as a school or prison, and the logo for 2 Tone Records, an independent record label that mostly released ska and reggae-influenced music.

Skepta won the Mercury Prize in 2016 for his album Konnichiwa.