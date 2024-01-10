Apple TV+ creative director Jay Hunt appointed as BFI chairwoman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apple TV+ creative director Jay Hunt appointed as BFI chairwoman

By Press Association
Jay Hunt has been named as chairwoman of the British Film Institute (PA)
Jay Hunt has been named as chairwoman of the British Film Institute (BFI).

The Apple TV+ creative director, who used to be chief creative officer of broadcaster Channel 4, will take on the unremunerative role at the cultural charity from Vue International chief executive Tim Richards on February 16.

Ms Hunt, who also has experience working as controller of BBC One and director of programmes at Channel 5, was appointed by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

She said: “The BFI plays such a vital role in supporting great British storytellers and I’m delighted I’ll be chairing the organisation at such an exciting and challenging time.

“I’m passionate about the quality and range of film and TV we produce in the UK and look forward to championing it on the world stage.”

Ms Hunt has commissioned Apple TV’s Bad Sisters and Slow Horses, BBC’s Luther and Sherlock and Channel 4 hits Black Mirror, Derry Girls, Catastrophe and Gogglebox.

She was responsible for Channel 4, E4, More 4 and Film 4 while working with the broadcaster.

She has also been on the board of the Government’s culture recovery fund, which has distributed grants after the pandemic, and a BFI governor from 2020.

Ms Frazer said: “Film is at the heart of the UK’s thriving creative industries, and the BFI plays an important role maximising the potential of our world-leading screen sectors.

“Jay’s wealth of experience championing British content makes her an exceptional chair to lead the BFI in the years ahead.”

Ms Hunt has been appointed for four years after Mr Richards, who founded Vue International, was given the role for three years in 2021.

Ben Roberts, BFI chief executive, said: “With her incredible breadth of experience in leadership across broadcasting and global streaming, she steps into this role with a very rare combination of an innate understanding of the power and potential of what public service organisations can deliver as well as being acutely commercial.”