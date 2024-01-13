Liberty Poole: Hopefully meeting Jake Cornish on Love Island again will be civil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Liberty Poole: Hopefully meeting Jake Cornish on Love Island again will be civil

By Press Association
Liberty Poole is on Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)
Liberty Poole is on Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)

Liberty Poole has said “hopefully, on my end, there’s no bad blood and it’ll be civil” if she meets Jake Cornish on Love Island: All Stars.

The pair met during the seventh series in 2021 but called time on their romance just before the final and left the villa early.

However, due to the contestants being kept away from social media in preparation for the ITV2 series launching on Monday, Poole and Cornish are not aware they are both in the villa.

During a press call, Poole said: “Obviously, I haven’t seen him in, gosh, it must be like, over two years… (and) since I left the villa, like, I haven’t really spoken to him, or kept in contact at all.

“But obviously, there’s no bad blood. For me, that was a relationship three years ago or something, and I’ve dated other people since that, and so it’s not really like there hasn’t been anyone else since him.

“So I think if I see him, hopefully, on my end, there’s no bad blood and it’ll be civil and fingers crossed.

“I don’t regret how my journey went last time, like I walked out because that was what was right for me and I haven’t regretted doing that at all.”

On her original stint, Poole broke down in tears as she questioned their suitability for each other and then ended it after their final date.

The 24-year-old TV personality, from Birmingham, said she has said all she needs to say to Cornish about their romance and wants him to “find love” in the villa.

Cornish said he “could probably put my mortgage on that she’ll be in there” and he has “no plan” on what he will say to her.

“Love Island finished and (I) kind of just went one way, (she) went the other (way) and that was it,” he added.

Personal trainer Cornish, 26, also said he would follow his “own pace this time and not feel rushed”.

Poole also said that if anyone plays games this time around, then “the public is so smart that they’d see just straight through it anyway”.

“I’m hoping that people are going in now with genuine intentions,” she added.

“I don’t want to get hurt again so fingers crossed, everyone in there is genuine.”