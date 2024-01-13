Amanda Abbington says she was diagnosed with PTSD after Strictly

Amanda Abbington has said she was “diagnosed with mild PTSD” and received death threats following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 51-year-old actress, best known for playing Mary Watson in BBC drama Sherlock, withdrew from the celebrity dance competition before week six citing “personal reasons”.

She had pulled out of the live show the previous week “due to medical reasons”.

Martin Freeman, Amanda Abbington and Benedict Cumberbatch all starred on Sherlock (Chris Radburn/PA)

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Abbington said: “I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.

“I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

Abbington did not give a specific reason when she announced her decision to leave the show in October, saying in a post on Instagram: “I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, during their appearance on the live show on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

During her Strictly appearance, she performed alongside professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice and received praise from the judges.

Before the series began, Abbington addressed a social media storm about comments she made about drag acts performing in front of children.

Abbington defended her remarks in August saying she “loves drag queens” and is “not a transphobic person” and “a firm supporter of the legitimate trans community”.

She has appeared in other TV series including Inside No 9, Mr Selfridge and After You’ve Gone.

Abbington shares two children – son Joe and daughter Grace – with her former long-term partner and Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman.