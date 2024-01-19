Sheila Hancock ‘told to get plastic surgery on her nose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheila Hancock ‘told to get plastic surgery on her nose’

By Press Association
Actress Sheila Hancock (Aaron Chown/PA)
Actress Sheila Hancock (Aaron Chown/PA)

Dame Sheila Hancock has said she was told to get “plastic surgery” as a young actress starting out in the 1950s.

The actress is known for her TV and film roles which have included The Wildcats Of St Trinian’s, Edie, The Rag Trade, Mr Digby Darling and Now, Take My Wife along with her West End theatre performances.

Dame Sheila told the BBC’s Amol Rajan Interviews she “was one of the very few working class people” at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), where her classmates would comment on her pronunciation and she was on a scholarship.

She added “all the other people in the class were frightfully posh and they were all shrieking with laughter” at the way she said door.

Dame Sheila Hancock with Amol Rajan. (BBC Studios/Sam Hotson)
Dame Sheila Hancock with Amol Rajan (BBC Studios/Sam Hotson/PA)

Her first roles were in the the theatre where actors had “very low salaries” and she says people “used to come round with hotpots for me because I was incredibly skinny”.

Dame Sheila, who also had small roles in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas and comedy Carry On Cleo and had her own 1970s series But Seriously, It’s Sheila Hancock, added: “And eventually I passed out and they discovered I (had) malnutrition.”

She also recalled being told: “I got an A for acting, but the comment was ‘could be useful in juvenile character’, which is cleaners and maids.”

In one incident, she said she was advised to change her looks and was seen as “too tall”.

Reception to celebrate young people
Sheila Hancock, known for her varied theatre, TV and film roles (Chris Jackson/PA)

Dame Sheila said: “I had acne, so I had a bad skin.

“Somebody saw me in Bromley Rep doing a performance as a model and they asked me to go and see them in the office.

“He sat me under a lamp and said, ‘Well, you’ll have to have plastic surgery because my nose is so odd, you know?’

“So I didn’t fit the pattern of what is best to look like as a woman, really, in those days.”

The actress, who is known for her outspoken views and saying she does not care to be cancelled, said: “I think we’ve become over emotional.”

She added: “I think we overweight feeling sad, we’re not as sad as we think we are and sometimes ‘pull yourself together’ which was my mum’s phrase is not a bad thing and sometimes it’s worth saying (something other than) tell me about ‘Oh that’s awful, your childhood was difficult’ (and instead) ‘no, get on with it’.”

Most recently, she has appeared in detective drama Unforgotten, fantasy show A Discovery Of Witches and drama series Delicious along with being in Channel 4 reality shows Celebrity Gogglebox and Great Canal Journeys.