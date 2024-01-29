Anton Du Beke unveils hair transplant joking he wants to look like Bobby Brazier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anton Du Beke unveils hair transplant joking he wants to look like Bobby Brazier

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (Jane Barlow/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anton Du Beke has revealed he has had a hair transplant, joking he wants to look like Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier.

The Strictly judge, 57, said he had been to Dublin for the procedure.

He told ITV’s Loose Women: “It’s all mine, I just had it shifted about.

“They take it off the back and have it replanted at the front, he’s (the doctor) an absolute genius.

“I want to be like Bobby, wafting in the air being gorgeous and youthful.”

Asked if the rumours were true of a romance between finalist Brazier and Strictly winner Ellie Leach, he said: “There is always rumours, I don’t know because I spend all my time with Craig (Revel Horwood, his fellow judge).

“We travel together and share a dressing room together, we are like an old married couple. I don’t get to see any of the shenanigans.”

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024
Bobby Brazier and his partner Dianne Buswell (Jacob King/PA)

Du Beke also revealed that it “brought the house” down when Leach’s hair piece came flying off during one of her dance numbers on the current Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

He said: “We had a nasty incident, and I hope they don’t mind me saying, last night where one of the girls’ hair pieces came off on the floor.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024
Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola (Jacob King/PA)

“Absolutely brilliant, it brought the house down, best night we have had on tour.

“Her partner stood on it, nightmare, but it was amazing.”