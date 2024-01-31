Sugababes and Razorlight bring their ‘Golden Touch’ to seaside festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sugababes and Razorlight bring their ‘Golden Touch’ to seaside festival

By Press Association
Festival-goers take a selfie in front of the Victorious sign at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire. Picture date: Friday August 25, 2023.
The original line-up of the Sugababes has been announced as the latest act appearing at this summer’s Victorious seaside festival.

The Round Round singers will also join Golden Touch indie stars Razorlight and James Bay for the three-night event on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, during the August bank holiday weekend (23-25).

Victorious Festival
Crowd enjoying the show at a previous Victorious Festival, Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro have already been announced for the headline slots.

Also taking to the stages during the weekend will be indie band The Kooks, 2019 Brits Award winner for British Breakthrough Artist Tom Walker, Afro-dance pioneer Dub FX, Professor Green, and a DJ set from Groove Armada.

Other acts announced include alt-pop artist Baby Queen, Nieve Ella, Seahorses frontman Chris Helme, Pacific Avenue and Bellah Mae. Meanwhile, Shaun Ryder and Black Grape are going to bring a taste of Madchester to the Solent for an all-out Saturday party.

Sonique, formerly from S’Express, The Clockworks, Lexie Carroll, Royel Otis, TikTok viral singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-Macleod, The Futureheads, The Hunna, Panic Shack, John Power of 90s band Cast and Tom A Smith have also been added to the bill.

Comedian Al Murray – known as everyone’s favourite pub landlord – has also been added to the line-up for the comedy stage which will also feature the already-announced Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle as well as the karaoke event, Barrioke, hosted by Shaun Williamson – best known for his role as Barry Evans in EastEnders.

Andy Marsh, lead booker for Victorious Festival, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to announce another wave of incredible acts for 2024 off the back of our huge headline announcement.

“This is just the start, we’ve still got hundreds more acts, performances, and activities to announce across the festival that will be the biggest, best value and most epic year yet.”