Shania Twain to headline BST Hyde Park festival for first time this summer

Global popstar Shania Twain is the latest musician to be confirmed as a headline act for the British Summer Time (BST) festival.

The Canadian singer, 58, has said it will be a “real privilege” to take to the stage for her debut performance at the festival.

She said: “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there.

Shania Twain said it will be a ‘real privilege’ to perform (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a shit-kicking party!”

Special guests on the day include Irish band The Corrs, who released their debut album Forgiven Not Forgotten in 1995 and whose single Breathless topped the UK single charts in 2000, according to the Official Charts Company.

Twain joins previously announced headliners including Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will play to the crowd at Hyde Park on July 5.

Singer and former Take That member Robbie Williams will perform on July 6 and K-pop stars Stray Kids will be taking to the stage on July 14.

In 2023 there were headline sets from acts including P!nk, Guns N’ Roses, Take That and Lana Del Rey.

Twain’s career has spanned over three decades with hits that include That Don’t Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and You’re Still The One.

The five-time Grammy winner embarked on the second leg of her Queen Of Me tour in September 2023 in the UK and Ireland, after releasing her sixth studio album of the same name.

The music star is set to return to Las Vegas for her third residency this year at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino with her show Come On Over – All the Hits! kicking off on May 10 until December 14.

The singer previously performed her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino from 2019 until September 2022.

Her first residency Still The One played at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two years from 2012 to 2014.

Twain did not release music for 15 years following a bout of Lyme disease that caused her to lose her voice, but in 2018 she underwent open throat surgery after her voice was damaged by the effects of the debilitating illness.

Tickets for Twain’s headline set go on general sale at 10am on February 14.