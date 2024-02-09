Amanda Holden steps out in floral dress for BGT auditions in Greater Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amanda Holden steps out in floral dress for BGT auditions in Greater Manchester

By Press Association
Amanda Holden arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions at The Lowry, Salford (Peter Byrne/PA)
TV judge Amanda Holden has stepped out in a blue and black floral dress for Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Greater Manchester.

The ITV reality competition is set to return to screens later in the year for its 17th season as the judges look to find the next best entertainment act, who will perform in front of the royal family at the Royal Variety Performance.

Braving the cold Holden, 52, opted to wear a light blue overcoat paired with red nails and gold bracelets on the red carpet on Friday.

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 auditions – Manchester
Amanda Holden arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Peter Byrne/PA)

Completing the look, the actress and presenter wore her hair in loose curls and donned gold hoops as well as black stilettos for the occasion.

She was joined by fellow panellist and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli who joined the show in 2023, replacing comedian and actor David Walliams, who had been a main stay on the talent contest since 2012.

The Italian choreographer, 68, was seen in black boots, white trousers and a black suit jacket that had flowers emblazoned on it.

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 auditions – Manchester
Bruno Tonioli is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent 2024 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Elsewhere, head judge Simon Cowell chose his trademark blue jeans and also wore black gloves, sunglasses and a long-sleeve grey top.

It comes as the 64-year-old hit back at claims made in a newspaper that he was dealing with a “mystery illness”.

In an Instagram post, he said: “I just found out according to the internet, I have a ‘mystery illness’.

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 auditions – Manchester
Ant McPartlin, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly (Peter Byrne/PA)

“For anyone concerned, I missed two auditions at the end of one day, two weeks ago, because I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights.

“Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester – I look forward to seeing you then. PS. This is why I wear these glasses!”

Presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were also snapped outside The Lowry in Salford, both wearing dark-coloured suits.

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 auditions – Manchester
Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on the red carpet (Peter Byrne/PA)

The presenting duo, who chat to talent before they go on stage, also helm I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here! and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Singer and judge Alesha Dixon was spotted on the red carpet in a chic, tailored grey suit which featured a cropped jacket and deep trouser pockets.

The 45-year-old wore her hair in an up-do that showed off her round black earrings.

Last year Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, who “captured the heart of the nation” with his high-vis inspired routines, was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent.