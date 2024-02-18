The Zone Of Interest producer: Gaza conflict reminds us of ‘selective empathy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The Zone Of Interest producer: Gaza conflict reminds us of ‘selective empathy’

By Press Association
Ewa Puszczynska, Sandra Huller, Jonathan Glazer, Christian Friedel, and James Wilson, attending the Zone of Interest premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)
Ewa Puszczynska, Sandra Huller, Jonathan Glazer, Christian Friedel, and James Wilson, attending the Zone of Interest premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

The Zone Of Interest producer James Wilson has said what is “going on in the world, in Gaza” reminds people of “selective empathy”.

Wilson spoke to the PA news agency on the Baftas red carpet about whether the film about the Holocaust had produced a conversation about war and violence today.

He said: “I had a friend that texted me the other day, he said he couldn’t stop thinking about the walls we build in our daily lives that we don’t choose.

76th Cannes Film Festival
James Wilson, Sandra Huller, Jonathan Glazer, Christian Friedel, and Ewa Puszczynska, attending the Zone of Interest premiere (Doug Peters/PA)

“There’s obviously things going on in the world, in Gaza, that remind us starkly of the sort of selective empathy, that there seems to be groups of innocent people being killed that we care about less than other innocent people.

“And that seems so clear.

“Frankly, actually, because we get asked about that a lot, I think that’s always happened.

“In the nine years that we were making the film, things kept happening like that, you know, whether it was… the migrant crisis in 2016 when refugees were coming from north Africa and Syria and bodies washing up on beaches.

“And the difference between how our political elite, how we respond to that compared to refugees from Ukraine, say, there are obviously these walls and I feel that reflected back in the way people, particularly young people, are receiving it.”

The film is nominated for multiple Baftas including outstanding British film.