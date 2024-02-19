Bafta confirms Friends star Matthew Perry will be honoured at TV awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bafta confirms Friends star Matthew Perry will be honoured at TV awards

By Press Association
File photo dated 14/01/16 of actor Matthew Perry during filming of the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) has said Friends actor Matthew Perry will be honoured at the organisation’s TV awards in May after he was not featured in the in memoriam segment at Sunday’s film awards ceremony.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham performed a pared down version of Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time in Sunday’s in memoriam segment, which featured tributes to stars including Jane Birkin, Glynis Johns, Carl Weathers, Julian Sands, Tom Wilkinson and Tina Turner.

Also featured were Harry Belafonte, Alan Arkin and Sir Michael Gambon.

However, Perry, who died in October at the age of 54, was not mentioned.

In response to a user on X questioning Perry’s absence from the segment, the organisation’s official account said: “Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony.”

The account also linked to the in memoriam section on the Bafta website, which said Perry’s Friends fame “brought film opportunities, including Fools Rush In (1997), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and its sequel, The Whole Ten Yards (2004), and 17 Again (2009)”.

Bafta has also confirmed TV director Roy Battersby will be honoured at the May ceremony after his actress stepdaughter Kate Beckinsale publicly urged for his inclusion.

Last week, Underworld film series star Beckinsale said she was sent an email from the TV and film awards saying that he will be considered for being part of the in memoriam segment for the TV awards ceremony, but it was not guaranteed.

Director Battersby, who won the Alan Clarke Award for outstanding contribution to television in 1996, died aged 87 earlier this month.

He was known for his work on crime series Cracker, Between The Lines, Inspector Morse and A Touch Of Frost and Tim Roth-starring BBC drama King Of The Ghetto.

A Bafta spokesman called Battersby “a renowned and trailblazing director”, and said the awards show was “sorry to hear” of his death.

The statement added: “We confirm he will be honoured in our forthcoming Bafta television awards in May, and on the in memoriam section on our website.”

Sunday’s film ceremony saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer named best film and sweep the awards for best director, best actor and best supporting actor.