Usher announces London and European tour dates following Super Bowl show

By Press Association
Usher is to perform in London (PA Wire)
R&B star Usher has announced a string of London and European shows following his electric performance at the Super Bowl half-time show.

The Texas-born musician, 45, performed a medley of his hits such as Yeah! and Love In This Club at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier this month when the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

UK fans will now get the chance to see the singer in action when he brings his Past Present Future tour to London’s O2 Arena for three shows in April 2025.

He will also take to the stage in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin from April 15 to May 1.

Aside from his eight-night residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris last year, these will be his first European shows since the 2015 UR Tour.

Announcing the news, the US star said: “Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well – for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

“This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!”

The singer announced the American leg of the tour in the days leading up to his Super Bowl half-time show, with many dates already sold out.

Two days before the show, he also released his ninth studio album, titled Coming Home, his first solo record since 2016’s Hard II Love.

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs – Super Bowl LVIII – Allegiant Stadium
Usher performs during the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas (PA Wire)

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will celebrate his past three decades in the industry and will include songs from his latest release.

Usher released his debut, self-titled album in 1994 and followed it up with 1997’s My Way and 2001’s 8701, which both reached the top five in the US charts.

However, the singer cemented his position in the music world with his 2004 record, Confessions, which soared to number one on both sides of the Atlantic and featured some of his biggest hits including Yeah!, Burn, and Confessions Part II.

The R&B star, who has served as a coach on the US version of The Voice, has had four chart-topping tracks in the UK singles chart with songs including OMG featuring Will.i.am.

In recent months he also finished a residency in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the UK and European dates of his Past Present Future tour will go on sale on February 22.