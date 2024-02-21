McFly stars join country music superstar on The Voice UK line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

McFly stars join country music superstar on The Voice UK line-up

By Press Association
Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones are joining The Voice UK coaching panel (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones are joining The Voice UK coaching panel (Yui Mok/PA)

Country singer LeAnn Rimes and McFly stars Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones will join the line-up of The Voice UK when it returns for a new series.

They will join Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am on the coaching panel, with Fletcher and Jones sharing one of the famous spinning red chairs.

The pair will jointly occupy the fourth spot, and will both have to agree in order to turn the chair.

The Voice UK’s new double chair (ITV/PA)

The new additions replace Olly Murs and Anne-Marie, who left the series last year.

Jones, who just won the most recent series of The Masked Singer, previously served as a coach on spin-off The Voice Kids for six series.

Emma Willis will return as host of the show, which offers hopeful singers the chance to win a record contract with music giants EMI, £50,000 in cash and a holiday to Universal Studios Florida.

Grammy-winning star Rimes, best known for hits such as How Do I Live and Can’t Fight The Moonlight, said: “I’m truly excited and grateful to take on the role of coach on The Voice UK and to be joining an epic panel of coaches.

The Voice UK coaches (ITV/PA)

“Being able to work with and nurture emerging, vibrant talent in the UK represents a new chapter of my heartfelt connection with the wonderful fans I’ve had deep ties with for decades.

“I’m looking forward to offering my heart and guidance, sharing what I’ve learned through my own musical journey, and discovering the extraordinary talent that the UK is renowned for.”

Fletcher and Jones added: “To be making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we’re both ready for the challenge.

“And of course, we couldn’t ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members Emma, Will, Sir Tom and LeAnn. Roll on the talent!”

The Voice UK will return to ITV later this year.