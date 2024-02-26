Miley Cyrus’ Flowers named biggest selling global single of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miley Cyrus’ Flowers named biggest selling global single of the year

By Press Association
Miley Cyrus performing on the fifth day of the Glastonbury Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pop star Miley Cyrus has been awarded the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) Global Single Award for her track Flowers.

The award is presented annually to the artist with the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats from the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

Cyrus’ hit song, released in January 2023, scooped the record of the year at the Grammys this year as well as the best solo pop performance.

Miley Cyrus has topped this year’s IFPI Global Single Chart (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

As well as this, in 2023 the chart-topping track was named the longest running number one single in the UK by a female solo artist this decade so far by the Official Charts Company, following 10 weeks at the top.

Harry Styles’ As It Was was had been named the biggest selling single of the year for 2022 and the track now features at number five on the IFPI’s 2023 Global Singles Chart.

Taylor Swift, who was previously announced as IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the Year, features in the chart’s top 10 twice with Cruel Summer reaching number seven and Anti-Hero placed at number nine.

Rema’s Calm Down with Selena Gomez has become the second best-selling single of the year while Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s La Bebe comes in at number six, highlighting the global rise in the popularity of afrobeat.

In at number three on the chart is Kill Bill by pop singer SZA, who took home three Grammys this year, while Die For You by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande has come in at number four.

Overall, artists of 10 different nationalities spanning five continents have been represented in the IFPI’s Global Singles Chart’s top 20.

Lewis Morrison, director of global charts and certifications at IFPI, said: “We are delighted to present the IFPI Global Single Award to Miley Cyrus, who produced the song of 2023 with Flowers.

“Topping the charts in so many countries simultaneously, the song – along with its message of empowerment – resonated across the world and is the definition of a truly global hit.