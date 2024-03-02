Female musicians expected to dominate at 2024 Brit Awards

Women are expected to dominate at the biggest night for British music after female musicians led the Brit Awards nominations.

British singer-songwriter Raye has already made Brit history by receiving seven award nods – the most for an artist in one year – including the coveted album of the year prize for her studio debut, My 21st Century Blues.

The 26-year-old Londoner is also nominated for artist of the year, best new artist and landed two spots in the song of the year category for her viral hit, Escapism, featuring US rapper 070 Shake; and dance track, Prada, with Casso and D-Block Europe.

The genre-spanning musician is also among those billed to perform at the star-studded ceremony being held at London’s O2 arena this Saturday, which will be presented by Love Island host Maya Jama and radio stars Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.

Dua Lipa is set to perform on the night and is up for the best British artist prize (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this week, Raye secured a win ahead of the show as she picked up the songwriter of the year award, which has previously been won by Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

This year the award show has increased the number of nominations for the gender-neutral British artist gong from five to 10 after last year’s ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation within the category.

Following the move, female artists tip the scales for 2024 with six being recognised including pop stars Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware; newcomer Olivia Dean; Mercury Prize winners Little Simz and Arlo Parks as well as Raye.

They will go up against male rappers J Hus, Central Cee and Dave and dance music DJ Fred Again.. for the prize.

Little Simz and J Hus have also been nominated for best album for their records No Thank You, and Beautiful And Brutal Yard respectively, alongside veteran rock band Blur’s comeback album The Ballad Of Darren, and hip-hop outfit Young Fathers’ Heavy Heavy.

Blur and Young Fathers picked up a further nomination each in the group of the year category and will go up against electronic outfits Chase & Status and Jungle as well as drill artists Headie One & K-Trap.

Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran did not make the best British artist list but both have earned nods in the British song of the year category for Wish You The Best and Eyes Closed, respectively.

Also among the category’s star-studded line-up is viral hit Sprinter by Central Cee and Dave; and Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night from the Barbie soundtrack.

Female US music titans are also set to go head-to-head in the international song of the year category with Miley Cyrus’s viral hit Flowers, Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red, Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire and Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? all within the mix.

Electronic duo Chase & Status have also already secured the producer of the year gong ahead of the show while indie pop/rock group The Last Dinner Party have picked up the rising star award.

Saturday night’s show will also feature performances from DJ Calvin Harris and singer Ellie Goulding; pop star Dua Lipa; electronic outfit Jungle; Nigerian rapper and singer Rema; US rising star Tate McRae; and singer Becky Hill and Chase & Status.

Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue will also take to stage as well as being honoured with the Brit Awards global icon prize on the night.

The Brit Awards 2024, hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, will take place on March 2 at the O2 arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm.