Fleur East’s stylish baby bump and other top fashion at the 2024 Brit Awards

Singer Fleur East showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2024 Brit Awards.

She announced she was expecting her first child in January this year on Instagram. The BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two host has been married to stylist and designer Marcel Badiane-Robin since June 2019.

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

Fleur East attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

She led a pack of stylish stars at this year’s event, including Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt – Anna Bates in the ITV period drama series – who wore a black leather-looking dress.

Joanne Froggatt attending the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Also putting a stylish foot forward was former Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams, who hosted the red carpet live stream across the Brits’ Instagram and Facebook pages with Harriet Rose, and looked dazzling in a green suit.

Layton Williams (Ian West/PA)

Irish TV and radio presenter Laura Whitmore wore a black, off the shoulder dress, coupled with a revealing slit on the bottom half of the outfit. Sharing details on Instagram, she tagged designers Azzi & Osta, alongside Prada.

Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

Singer Tallia Storm, who was first discovered by Sir Elton John, wore a Union Jack jacket on the Brit Awards red carpet. The outfit conjured up memories of the dress worn by Spice Girl Geri Horner, then Halliwell, at the 1997 ceremony.

Tallia Storm attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts wore a white, halter neck dress.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson wore a pink houndstooth in different shades, in keeping with the many stars who ha’ve hit award ceremonies so far in pink – having been inspired by the Barbie film.

Rebecca Ferguson (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa will open this year’s Brit awards, while Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue will also take to stage to close the show. Minogue is being honoured with the Brit Awards global icon prize on the night.