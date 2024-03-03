Brits viewership holds steady as Raye breaks award records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brits viewership holds steady as Raye breaks award records

By Press Association
Raye was the big winner of the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)
Three million viewers tuned in to watch Raye win the most prizes by an artist in a single year at the Brits.

The London-born star made history at the O2 arena with her last prize for the album My 21st Century Blues.

She also won the awards for artist of the year, song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake, new artist and R&B act, along with scooping songwriter of the year before the ceremony.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Hosts Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo (James Manning/PA)

An average viewership of three million watched the Brits show on ITV1 on Saturday between 8.30pm and 10.50pm, according to overnight figures.

The event was hosted by BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, Love Island star Maya Jama and The One Show presenter Roman Kemp.

Last year, ITV put the average at 3.3 million viewers.

The 2023 event was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan at the same venue and was moved to a Saturday for the first time.

During the 2024 Brits, Jama asked for a “kiss camera” to be pointed at the celebrity audience, which was ignored by some stars including comedian Rob Beckett.

Kemp was embraced by Kylie Minogue, who won the global icon award for her long and successful career, after the spotlight came towards them.

The show featured a brief skit with Diane and Ross Carson, stars of the latest series of BBC programme The Traitors.

There were also references to hit movie Saltburn, a disappointing Willy Wonka-inspired event in Scotland and a troubled week for Formula One.

Down among the O2 audience, Kemp jibed: “It’s busier here than the Red Bull press office.”

It came after Red Bull Racing’s team principal Christian Horner, 50, was cleared over allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female employee after an investigation.

On Saturday, he was joined by his wife, Spice Girls star Geri Horner, at the Bahrain Grand Prix where they held hands and embraced in front of the cameras.