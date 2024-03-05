Hairy Bikers’ ‘magical series’ to air on BBC Two following death of Dave Myers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hairy Bikers’ ‘magical series’ to air on BBC Two following death of Dave Myers

By Press Association
Dave Myers (Ian West/PA)
Dave Myers (Ian West/PA)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers would have wanted fans to enjoy the “magical series” he shot with his co-star Si King before his death at 66, according to a post on the TV chefs’ Instagram page.

Myers, one half of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died last week after a battle with cancer.

The pair’s latest BBC Two series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, had only just started airing.

Dave Myers death
Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions)

The next episode will go out on Tuesday as planned, the Instagram post confirmed.

It added: “Despite such sad times we know that Dave would have wanted you to continue to enjoy the magical series that he shot with Si last year.

“We’d like to thank everyone from all over the world, who has reached out with messages of love and support over the last few days.

“Every one of them has been read and truly appreciated.”

Myers’ companies were worth nearly £1.5 million when he died aged 66, account statements have shown.

He left behind his production company Sharpletter – which had assets worth more than £1.4 million, accounts filed on January 31 show.

That statement confirmed the TV personality co-owned the company with his wife Liliana.

Another firm which he established with his co-star King – Hairy Bikers Television – is worth nearly £100,000, documents filed to Companies House in December show.

Myers found new fans in 2013 when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Karen Hauer and reached week seven of the BBC competition.

Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type he had been diagnosed with.

Myers started his working life as a make-up artist and first met King in 1995 while working on a TV drama called The Gambling Man.

Their first TV appearance together was The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004, which was part cooking show and part travel programme and in the first episode the duo rode the length of Portugal.

Subsequent shows included The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers: Best of British.

They have published more than 25 cookery books.