Princess of Wales’ brother to publish memoir about his dog who ‘saved his life’

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales’ brother James Middleton is set to publish a memoir which documents his time with his late dog Ella (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess of Wales’ brother James Middleton is set to publish a memoir which documents his time with his late dog who he credits with “saving my life”.

Titled Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, the book will tell his story through his relationship with the cocker spaniel Ella, who he adopted when he was aged 20, and the journey they went on for 15 years until her death last year.

He has often spoken openly on how his late dog helped him during his struggles with anxiety and clinical depression.

Described as a “tender, warm-hearted and sometimes devastating” memoir, it will will offer an insight into their time together from royal weddings to his first meeting with his wife Alizee.

The couple tied the knot in the rural village of Bormes-les-Mimosas in south-east France in September 2021.

In October last year they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Inigo.

Princess of Wales surgery
News of the memoir comes as James’ older sister Kate, the Princess of Wales, continues to recover from abdominal surgery (Aaron Chown/PA)

In an Instagram post announcing the book, Middleton wrote: “Many of you have asked me over the years if I would ever write a book, when Ella passed I started writing all of our adventures and memories down as a way of processing the grief.

“I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally.

“I know many of you have your own Ella’s or might be in need of one now and I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care are always looking after us in return.”

King Charles III coronation
James and Pippa Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Reflecting on the book, Octopus publisher Briony Gowlett said: “There have already been several memorable moments in this book’s life: James lifting spirits to dizzying heights by bringing five of his six dogs to our pitch meeting; followers lighting up the comments section of James’ Instagram at merely the hint of James writing this book, and me, audibly sobbing on the tube as I read the final chapters.

“And I expect that’s just the start for this unique memoir. What has struck me most when editing Meet Ella, is how little we (the public) really know James, and therefore how lucky we are that he has been so generous and vulnerable in sharing a story that I believe will surprise and chime with readers far and wide.”

News of his memoir comes as his older sister Kate continues to recover from abdominal surgery which she underwent earlier this year.

The princess was recently seen being driven close to her home in Windsor after huge speculation on social media about the state of her health.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, were expected to be hands-on in helping the Waleses.

Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life is set to be published on September 26.