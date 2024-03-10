Dancing On Ice team ‘gutted’ after Greg Rutherford withdraws because of injury

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby has said everyone is “completely gutted” that Greg Rutherford had to pull out of the final only hours before, after suffering a “significant injury” during rehearsals.

The Olympic long jumper, 37, was due to compete on Sunday with his dancing partner Vanessa James, but announced earlier in the day that he was “devastated” to have to withdraw.

At the start of the final, Willoughby said: “You may have noticed that Greg and Vanessa weren’t part of our opening and unfortunately Greg injured himself in rehearsals earlier today.

“We’re all completely gutted and sadly he cannot continue in the competition.”

Co-host Stephen Mulhern also said he was “so sorry” for Rutherford and sent him well wishes.

Later in the finale, it was explained that Rutherford had a “really bad accident” during morning rehearsals, sustaining the injury.

A video was also shown featuring clips of the couple skating, in which Rutherford said he was “thrilled” to have been paired with James for the show.

He added: “As experience goes, Dancing On Ice for me has been the best I’ve ever had.”

Hours before the show, James announced the news by sharing a photo of them on Instagram, saying they were on the way to the hospital.

Rutherford later posted a video on his Instagram story, in which he appeared to be receiving treatment from a paramedic.

He said: “I know this looks very dramatic, and everything else.

“Sadly, I picked up a big injury in rehearsals. I’m on my way to the hospital so I will not be performing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

“I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated. What a nightmare way for this to finish.”

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty (Ian West/PA)

Broadcaster Adele Roberts kicked off the finale show with a bang by landing a perfect 40, as she attempts to become the first female celebrity winner of the competition since 2013.

The former Radio 1 DJ embraced country for her first dance of the night as she skated to Beyonce’s new hit Texas Hold ‘Em with partner Mark Hanretty.

They secured the top score with a series of dramatic moves including one in which she was held upside down.

Judge Ashley Banjo called her an “inspiration” while Christopher Dean said it was a “mean line-dance” and it has been a “pleasure to watch” her development in the competition.

However, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire stumbled in his first performance, dropping his score down to 38.

The reality star and his dance partner Vanessa Bauer were delivering an elegant routine to Turn To Stone by Ingrid Michaelson when he lost his footing, but he quickly got back up and completed the dance.

Afterwards, a frustrated Nazaire said about Bauer: “I let her down, that was a stupid mistake,” but she reassured him that he had done well.

Judge Oti Mabuse said she was “heartbroken” but described the dance as “brilliant” before the fall.

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas pulled out all the stops for his warrior-themed finale performance with Amani Fancy.

Their powerful routine to Believer by Imagine Dragons, which featured dramatic lifts and spins, secured them a perfect 40 from the judges.

Christopher Dean said: “You put your heart and soul into that right from the beginning, you left it all out there on the ice.”

– Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1.