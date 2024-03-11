Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard to usher in new era on This Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard to usher in new era on This Morning

By Press Association
Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will host This Morning (PA)
Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are set to helm their first show as permanent presenters of This Morning.

The duo have taken over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who co-hosted ITV1’s flagship morning programme together for 14 years before they both left in 2023.

Ahead of Deeley and Shephard’s first show together, taking place on Monday at 10am, This Morning posted a video of two mugs being placed onto the table, adorned with the initials C and B.

The show also shared a video of glittery stars featuring the presenter’s names being placed onto dressing-room doors.

On February 16, the duo were announced as the new presenters in a video which showed Shephard walking down the production corridor of the ITV show and placing a new photo of Deeley on the wall, before turning to the camera to say: “See you soon.”

Deeley’s photo then became animated as she winked to viewers.

The pair will host from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presenting on Fridays.

Deeley, 47, rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside Ant and Dec and its spin-off music programme CD:UK with Willoughby.

She is also known for hosting ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes, the BBC’s Fame Academy and American competition show So You Think You Can Dance, which she presented for more than a decade.

Shephard, 49, is known for fronting the ITV quiz show Tipping Point and co-hosting ITV1’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain (GMB).

He left GMB in February in order to front This Morning, which he has previously presented on as a replacement for Schofield.

Kate Garraway, who co-presented alongside Shephard on GMB, said his departure from the show was “emotional”, adding: “Ben’s still here, he’s still in the ITV family.”

Shephard has also presented on the now-defunct GMTV and reality spin-off show The Xtra Factor.

Deeley has also presented on This Morning previously and co-hosted alongside Rylan Clark in November last year.

In May 2023, Schofield left ITV and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague.

In October, Willoughby left the show, saying she had made the “decision for me and my family”.

On Sunday she presented the final of Dancing On Ice and was joined by Deal Or No Deal’s Stephen Mulhern, who has replaced Schofield as Willoughby’s co-host.