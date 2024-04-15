Jimmy Carr says childhood meningitis battle left him ‘close to death’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Carr says childhood meningitis battle left him ‘close to death’

By Press Association
Comedian Jimmy Carr revealed he had meningitis as a child (Ian West/PA)
Jimmy Carr has said he was “close to death” when he was diagnosed with meningitis as a child.

The comedian, 51, said he was treated in hospital in Ireland when he was still a toddler and was told he “nearly didn’t make it”.

Speaking on the podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake with Kathy Burke, he said: “You’ve got to be cruel to be kind … I think that is the first thing I ever said that my mother thought was funny.

“I had meningitis when I was a child. So my first memory is a lumbar puncture in Limerick in the General (hospital).

“I was three, I think, and … I was always told it was very close to death.

Comedian Jimmy Carr was speaking on the podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake (Ian West/PA)

“The doctor sort of went, ‘it’s going to be very painful’. And somehow I’d heard the phrase, and I went, ‘you’ve got to be cruel to be kind’, in a little child’s voice.”

He added: “And I kind of appreciated that thing of life, because I was always told, ‘oh, you nearly didn’t make it’.”

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, according to the NHS, and is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults.

It can be very serious if not treated quickly, causing life-threatening sepsis and permanent damage to the brain or nerves.

Discussing how he would like to die now he’s older, he said: “I want my kids and the people that love me to (be able to tell a story like), ‘Oh, Jimmy died… funny story. He flew to South Africa and he went on one of those great shark cage experiences and he forgoed the cage. He said, no cage for me, thanks. I’ll just jump in there with a fish’.

“And I was ravaged by sharks. That would be a way to go.”

He added he has already had a close encounter with a reef shark, saying: “I was swimming with a friend in Key West and there were sharks in the water. And one sort of flipped around.

“We’d been swimming with these small sharks all day and we slightly misjudged the size of this thing. It was enormous and it flipped around and came at us.

“And I remember just thinking of the old joke, ‘I don’t have to outrun the bear, I just have to outrun you’. Just to swim faster than my mate Henry onto the fire coral.

“And then we got back on the boat and the guys went, ‘these are just reef sharks’. I went, ‘yeah, with the black tip on the fin’, and they went ‘oh, mate. Whoa!’

“But I think (being) torn apart by sharks and wanting it and going ‘I’ll do that’. That’s a great story for everyone.”

Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake with Kathy Burke is available wherever you get your podcasts.