Olivia Munn shares cancer journey which put her in ‘medically induced menopause’

Olivia Munn has said “nothing could prepare” her for the breast cancer treatment experience which put her into a “medically induced menopause”.

The X-Men star, 43, revealed in an Instagram post last month that she had undergone four operations, including a double mastectomy, after being diagnosed with cancer.

In a People cover story interview, she spoke candidly about the emotional and physical challenges she went through when receiving treatment.

“There’s so much information and you’re making these huge decisions for the rest of your life,” she said about the cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“I really tried to be prepared but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like, how I would handle it emotionally.

“It was a lot tougher than I expected.”

During her double mastectomy surgery, doctors discovered an early cancer in her right breast which brought her “peace” that she had made the right decision.

However, she admitted it was “incredibly hard” to see her body after the surgery for the first time.

She added: “It was a shock. It was a shock to my system. I had such a hard time, I remember just looking in the mirror with him (the doctor) and just having no emotion, just taking in what he was saying.”

Munn revealed that when she got home, undressed and looked at herself in the mirror she “just absolutely broke down”.

The Newsroom star later underwent reconstructive surgery and “began hormone suppression therapy in November to mitigate future risk of cancer, which has put her into medically induced menopause”, the magazine said.

People said her symptoms include “hot flashes, thinning hair and exhaustion” but she is embracing it all as she is grateful to have a second chance.

“I’m here and I’m extremely happy that I got the opportunity to fight,” she told the magazine.

“I was given that chance and I know a lot of people in my situation don’t have that as an option. So I’m extremely grateful.”

Munn welcomed a child, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, with her husband, comedian John Mulaney, in 2021.