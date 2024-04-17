Olivia Munn shares cancer journey which put her in ‘medically induced menopause’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Olivia Munn shares cancer journey which put her in ‘medically induced menopause’

By Press Association
Olivia Munn was treated for breast cancer (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Munn was treated for breast cancer (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Munn has said “nothing could prepare” her for the breast cancer treatment experience which put her into a “medically induced menopause”.

The X-Men star, 43, revealed in an Instagram post last month that she had undergone four operations, including a double mastectomy, after being diagnosed with cancer.

In a People cover story interview, she spoke candidly about the emotional and physical challenges she went through when receiving treatment.

“There’s so much information and you’re making these huge decisions for the rest of your life,” she said about the cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“I really tried to be prepared but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like, how I would handle it emotionally.

“It was a lot tougher than I expected.”

During her double mastectomy surgery, doctors discovered an early cancer in her right breast which brought her “peace” that she had made the right decision.

However, she admitted it was “incredibly hard” to see her body after the surgery for the first time.

She added: “It was a shock. It was a shock to my system. I had such a hard time, I remember just looking in the mirror with him (the doctor) and just having no emotion, just taking in what he was saying.”

Munn revealed that when she got home, undressed and looked at herself in the mirror she “just absolutely broke down”.

The Newsroom star later underwent reconstructive surgery and “began hormone suppression therapy in November to mitigate future risk of cancer, which has put her into medically induced menopause”, the magazine said.

People said her symptoms include “hot flashes, thinning hair and exhaustion” but she is embracing it all as she is grateful to have a second chance.

“I’m here and I’m extremely happy that I got the opportunity to fight,” she told the magazine.

“I was given that chance and I know a lot of people in my situation don’t have that as an option. So I’m extremely grateful.”

Munn welcomed a child, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, with her husband, comedian John Mulaney, in 2021.