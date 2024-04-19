Five songs from Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department decoded

Taylor Swift fans have been treated to 31 new songs by the US singer following the release of an expanded edition of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Since her 11th studio album dropped on Friday, her fandom, known as Swifties, have been pouring over the raft of lyrics in an attempt to decode the new music.

From past relationship to old Hollywood stars, the PA news agency breaks down five of the new songs:

– Fortnight – featuring Post Malone

The singer-songwriter opens the album with a collaboration with US rapper and singer Post Malone, which also serves as the record’s lead single.

When announcing the track on social media, Swift said she had been “such a huge fan” of Post Malone’s writing talent and ability to create melodies which “stick in your head forever”.

The accumulation of their star power has produced lyrics which explore a romance that was short-lived but affected the person deeply, which fans of Swift believe to be in reference to her rumoured brief relationship with The 1975 star Matty Healy.

She sings “And I love you, it’s ruining my life / I touched you for only a fortnight” in one line and “Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her” in another.

Swift was rumoured to be dating Healy briefly last year after her split from her long-term boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Last May, the 1975 frontman made a surprise appearance at the Nashville performance of Swift’s Eras tour to play with her support act, indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. Swift also sung two 1975 numbers at their London gig in February 2023.

A dramatic teaser clip of the song’s music video, which is set to be released at 8pm ET on Friday, sees Swift flinging chairs around a room and in an electrotherapy chair.

– The Tortured Poets Department

Swift fans have also interpreted the album’s title track as an insight into her rumoured romance with Healy and the emotions it invited.

With references to typewriters and a “tattooed golden retriever”, the song is very coded.

In the chorus she sings “You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’re modern idiots” which could be comparing the late Welsh poet and the US singer to their own professions.

The song also mentions the name Lucy and Jack in the lyrics “Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me / But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen”.

Some believe this is a nod to Swift’s friend and Boygenius musician Lucy Dacus and her long-term collaborator, music producer Jack Antonoff.

– Florida!!! – featuring Florence + The Machine

For her eighth song on the album, Swift has collaborated with the English indie rock band which is fronted by Florence Welch.

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine (Matt Crossick/PA)

The pair have been friends for many years and Welch has previously revealed she had sought relationship advice from Swift.

– The Alchemy

Fans also believe the 15th track is a nod to her blossoming romance with NFL star Travis Kelce as the song references American football terms including the team, warm benches, winning streak, touch down, trophy and league.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift following his sides Super Bowl LVIII victory (PA Wire)

The pop star began a high-profile romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce last year, with her rushing the field at the Super Bowl to kiss him after his third victory in five years, and recently attending the Coachella music festival together.

– Clara Bow

The track appears to be a direct reference to the late US actress who was one of the most successful film stars of the silent era and became the original “It Girl” after starring in the 1927 hit film It.

Bow’s romantic life, which saw her linked to a number of high-profile men, was often a source of gossip and speculation for the public.

Swift opens the song by singing “You look like Clara Bow / In this light, remarkable / All your life, did you know / You’d be picked like a rose?”, which could be a nod to how the US singer’s relationships are often scrutinised.