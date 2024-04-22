Gogglebox’s George Gilbey died after falling through skylight, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gogglebox’s George Gilbey died after falling through skylight, inquest told

By Press Association
An inquest has been opened into the death of Gogglebox’s George Gilbey (Ian West/PA)
Gogglebox star George Gilbey had been working on a roof when he fell to his death through a plastic skylight, an inquest has heard.

The 40-year-old sustained traumatic injuries to his head and torso and died at the scene in Shoeburyness, Essex, on March 27, the hearing in Chelmsford was told.

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes opened then suspended Monday’s inquest, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

George Gilbey death
Flowers outside EGL Homecare in Shoeburyness, Essex, where Gogglebox’s George Gilbey died after a fall (Sam Russell/PA)

Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost said Mr Gilbey had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”.

She said that paramedics and police attended but that he died at the scene, with his provisional cause of death recorded as “traumatic injury to head and torso consistent with fall from height”.

Mr Gilbey, of Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week.

He starred alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

The reality star also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

Coroner Mr Brookes said he had received a written request from Essex Police to suspend inquest proceedings pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, and he granted this request.

He said the matter would be reviewed in four months’ time.

A man, aged in his 40s and from the Witham area of Essex, was previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the incident.

He was later released by police under investigation.