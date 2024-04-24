David Gilmour to confront ‘mortality’ in first album in nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Gilmour to confront ‘mortality’ in first album in nine years

By Press Association
David Gilmour has announced his first album in nine years (Ian West/PA)
Pink Floyd star David Gilmour is to release his first studio album in nine years.

The 78-year-old guitarist and vocalist announced he will put out the record Luck And Strange in September while lead single The Piper’s Call is set to come out on Thursday.

The lyrics were composed by his wife Polly Samson, who contributed to his fourth album Rattle That Lock in 2015.


Pink Floyd, made up of Gilmour, the late Richard Wright and Nick Mason, last released a studio album in 2014 with The Endless River, which featured previously unreleased songs. Both the band and Gilmour’s album topped the charts.

Speaking about Gilmour’s new album, Samson said: “It’s written from the point of view of being older – mortality is the constant.”

Gilmour added: “We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things.”

The record was produced by Gilmour and Charlie Andrew, a producer known for his work with Alt-J and Marika Hackman.

The 1000 – Londons Most Influential People Party – London
David Gilmour and Polly Samson both worked on the album (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We invited Charlie to the house, so he came and listened to some demos, and said things like, ‘Well, why does there have to be a guitar solo there?’ and ‘Do they all fade out? Can’t some of them just end?’,” Gilmour said.

“He has a wonderful lack of knowledge or respect for this past of mine. He’s very direct and not in any way overawed, and I love that. That is just so good for me because the last thing you want is people just deferring to you.

“He wants to know what the songs are about, he wants everyone who’s playing on them to have the ideas that are in the lyric informing their playing. I have particularly loved it for that reason.”

The title track features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Wright, using music recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at Gilmour’s home. Wright died of cancer in 2008.

Also contributing is musician Roger Eno, drummers Steve DiStanislao and Steve Gadd, and bassist Guy Pratt.

It was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and features eight new tracks along with a version of The Montgolfier Brothers’ Between Two Points.

Luck And Strange will be released on September 6 on Sony Music.