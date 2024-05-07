Co-op Live announces Travis Scott gig amid ongoing opening crisis

Co-op Live has announced it will host a Travis Scott gig amid ongoing issues which have seen the new music venue postpone its opening multiple times.

On its social media, the Manchester-based arena, which is set to become the largest in the UK – seating 23,500 people, wrote: “Just announced: @trvisXX

“Travis Scott’s Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour is set to continue this summer with a headline performance here at Co-op Live on 13 July 2024.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: @trvisXX Travis Scott's UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour is set to continue this summer with a headline performance here at Co-op Live on 13 July 2024. Find out more: https://t.co/k2tQKa8T9e General Sale: 10 MAY 2024 10:00AM pic.twitter.com/lnznzcIkqJ — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 7, 2024

On May 2, the venue provided an update after it postponed a number of gigs and said it would be taking “a short pause to events at Co-op Live to fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists visiting the venue”.

The day previous, a gig by American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was cancelled at the last minute due to a “technical issue” during a soundcheck.

It is understood that a nozzle from the ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling shortly before the event was due to take place.

Tim Leiweke, chairman and chief executive of US-based venue operator Oak View Group, apologised for the delays and to “all those that have been affected”.

He said: “As many of you will know, it’s not been the smooth start we had planned for, and I know that has caused a huge amount of disruption and frustration to thousands of people.”

“The team here is working incredibly hard to get the building up and running, and we look forward to welcoming you to the arena from 14 May 2024″, he added.

British rock band Elbow are the next artists scheduled to perform at the indoor arena and they will be the venue’s opening act if the performance goes ahead as planned.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM OAK VIEW GROUP pic.twitter.com/tSfdS75ucF — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 2, 2024

The issues began following a test event in April which led to Co-op Live announcing it would have to reschedule dates for Peter Kay’s stand-up show.

Kay, who was meant to be the “first artist in the world to perform at Manchester Co-op Live”, according to promotional posters, had his shows moved to April 29 and 30 before they moved again to May 23 and May 24, as the venue was still not ready to open.

Co-op Live also announced it would move The Black Keys gig to May 15 and said it had been “undertaking an extensive protocol of testing critical procedures to ensure all areas are ready for fans”.

Olivia Rodrigo’s May 3 and 4 dates were postponed and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s May 1 performance took place on May 4 after it was moved to the AO Arena.

On May 2, a Keane gig scheduled for May 5 was postponed while Take That’s slew of concerts were moved to the AO Arena.

The Eagles, Nicki Minaj, Pet Shop Boys, Stevie Nicks and Eric Clapton are all due to play the arena, but so far only a test event by Rick Astley has gone ahead.

A view of the Co-op Live arena in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

The arena’s general manager, Gary Roden, announced his resignation last month following the slew of issues that led to the delays in the venue opening.

A Co-op Group spokesperson previously said: “Co-op is a sponsor and does not own or run the venue, and we have made it clear to Oak View Group, who are responsible for the building, that the impact on ticketholders must be addressed as a priority.

“We are pleased that they will shortly be putting plans in place to do so.”

They added that safety checks would be independently verified so Co-op members and other ticket holders “can be reassured that the venue has the very highest levels of security and safety measures”.

In 2021, American rapper Scott, 33, performed at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas which saw 10 people die after fans surged towards the stage.

The artist has just announced a European tour which includes a date in London scheduled for July 11, alongside the Manchester gig.