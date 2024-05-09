Katy Perry urges ‘hold on to your common sense hat’ after viral fake Met photo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Katy Perry urges ‘hold on to your common sense hat’ after viral fake Met photo

By Press Association
Katy Perry has urged people to ‘hold on to your common sense hat’ after a fake picture of her at the Met Gala went viral (Chris Jackson/PA)
Katy Perry has urged people to ‘hold on to your common sense hat’ after a fake picture of her at the Met Gala went viral (Chris Jackson/PA)

Katy Perry has urged people to “hold on to your common sense hat” after a fake picture of her at the Met Gala went viral.

The Firework star previously revealed her mother was among those who fell for an AI-generated picture of her at the star-studded bash in New York.

Perry did not attend the event, despite images that appeared to show her in a lavish floral gown on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She warned people to be on alert for fakery ahead of the US election in November, writing on Twitter: “Wow ppl are STILL texting me that they can’t believe they missed me at The Met or OMG you killed it etc etc… welp, hold on to your common sense hat cause we in for a ride this fall…”

Earlier this week Perry shared two of the fake images on Instagram and wrote: “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

She also shared a screenshot of a text message from her mother saying she did not know her daughter had gone to the event and praising her “gorgeous gown”.

Fake images of pop star Rihanna at the event have also gone viral.

Perry replied to the text: “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE.”

Fake images of pop star Rihanna at the event have also gone viral.

The Rude Boy singer is a regular at the fashion gala but also did not attend this year.