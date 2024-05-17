Yvette Fielding probes BBC after recalling Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvette Fielding probes BBC after recalling Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile incident

By Press Association
Yvette Fielding probes BBC after recalling Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile incident (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Yvette Fielding probes BBC after recalling Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile incident (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Yvette Fielding has questioned the BBC after claiming disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her during her time as host of Blue Peter.

The 55-year-old presenter joined the BBC’s long-running TV show when she was a teenager in 1987 and left five years later, before hosting a string of BBC programmes including The Heaven And Earth Show, The General and City Hospital.

In an interview with the Sun newspaper, Fielding has claimed she was left alone in a TV studio with Harris, who used the opportunity to sexually assault her.

Rolf Harris
Rolf Harris died last May, aged 93 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Harris was a family favourite for decades before being convicted of a string of indecent assaults in June 2014. He died of neck cancer and old age in May last year, aged 93.

Speaking about the incident, Fielding told the Sun: “It was very confusing and shocking — just bizarre to think Rolf Harris was squeezing and patting my bottom and I am standing there, thinking ‘I don’t know what to do’.

“Other people in the industry must have known what he was like and you left me alone in the studio with him.

“That shouldn’t have happened. I must have been 18 or 19.

“I think a lot of them did know.”

Jimmy Savile
Jimmy Savile died aged 84 in October 2011 (PA)

Fielding also recalled an incident with Jimmy Savile, who is now believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders but managed to conceal his crimes until after his death.

Savile died aged 84 in October 2011 and an ITV documentary a year after his death revealed the story of his abuse.

“He took my hand and started stroking it. ‘Look into my eyes’, he said, ‘And tell me what you’re thinking’,” she told the Sun.

“He was grotesque.

“I just don’t understand why the BBC allowed him to get away with that for as long as he did.”

Savile worked for much of his career at the BBC presenting programmes including Top Of The Pops and Jim’ll Fix It.

Fielding also told the Sun there used to be a culture of cover-up in the TV industry.

The BBC has been approached for comment.