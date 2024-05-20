Baby Reindeer among shows nominated for National Television Awards

Netflix hit show Baby Reindeer has been recognised in the National Television Awards (NTAs) longlist for best new drama, while actress Jessica Gunning and creator-turned-star Richard Gadd received nods for best drama performance.

The show is said to have been inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Gadd, and sees his character Donny Dunn stalked by a woman named Martha Scott (Gunning) after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

Baby Reindeer has hit the headlines after Fiona Harvey, who has identified herself as the woman who inspired the character Martha, claimed she is putting a legal case together because she alleges the story is inaccurate.

Fiona Harvey has identified herself as the inspiration behind the character Martha in hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer (Piers Morgan Uncensored/TalkTV)

Neither Netflix or Gadd have confirmed the real identity of Martha.

Gadd and Gunning were nominated for best drama performance alongside David Tennant, for his brief return to Doctor Who for the show’s 60th anniversary episodes, and Ncuti Gatwa, who took over the role as the 15th Time Lord.

Anne Reid and Timothy Spall were also nominated for their roles in The Sixth Commandment, which explores the deaths of Ann Moore-Martin and Peter Farquhar in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

It comes after Spall won the leading actor gong at the annual Bafta TV Awards earlier this month.

The longlist also saw Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway nominated in three categories.

She is up for best TV presenter, alongside former This Morning star Holly Willoughby and new This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, as well as Love Island presenter Maya Jama and Strictly Come Dancing co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Ant McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

They are joined in the category by NTA powerhouses Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who took home the award for the 22nd year in a row during last year’s ceremony.

Garraway was also nominated for best authored documentary, which followed the final year of her husband’s life.

The TV star announced in January that former political lobbyist Derek Draper had died at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story followed on from two other programmes about Draper’s battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system.

The 57-year-old was also nominated in the factual entertainment category for Kate Garraway’s Life Stories.