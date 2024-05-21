Louise Thompson reveals if she will have more children after PTSD from birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Louise Thompson reveals if she will have more children after PTSD from birth

By Press Association
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Louise Thompson has said she will “never mentally be strong enough to carry a child” due to her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after a traumatic childbirth.

The former Made In Chelsea star nearly lost her life while delivering her son Leo in November 2021.

Thompson, 34, ended up having an emergency caesarean section because her baby’s head became wedged in her pelvis during the late stages of labour.

The NHS medical team operated for three hours to stop a haemorrhage, while Thompson was awake and not under general anaesthetic.

PTSD episodes have since left her screaming in bed and paralysed.

Discussing if she will ever have more children, Thompson told ITV’s Lorraine: “It’s still fairly inconclusive. I will never mentally be strong enough to carry a child and physically I have something called Asherman syndrome where my uterus is glued together with scar tissue.

“I suppose in one sense, it’s a bit of a miracle that I didn’t have to have a hysterectomy, so I do still have a womb.

“I had a year with no periods, then I had a surgery to try and fix that and then that ended up in another haemorrhage so where I am left currently is that the hospital have sort of said: ‘It would be too threatening. We wouldn’t want to do another surgery in that area. Let’s let you live.’

“Equally I am so grateful to have one beautiful, healthy child who has lots of friends and cousins.

“I do have ovaries and embryos so there is a chance I could freeze some eggs… when I am ready…”

Discussing her birth experience, she said: “I had pretty severe anxiety following a miscarriage. I was involved in a house fire just before birth.

“I really wanted a c-section and I knew that from the beginning. I wasn’t somebody who dreamt of a water birth or a home birth. I felt like I wasn’t listened to and there wasn’t a lot of consistency of care and I was pointed in lots of different directions.

“I just felt like I had to jump over a lot of hurdles to even be seen. If it had been a planned c-section it could have been avoided.”

She continued: “One of the things that was really, really horrific about the whole experience was that I wasn’t put to sleep. I was awake during the operation which was over three hours with my partner in the room witnessing it too. It’s unthinkable.

“I think that that definitely contributed to the development of PTSD because you’re aware of everything that’s going on. You’re witnessing yourself bleed to death and you can see the panic in the room, you can feel the shaky hands on your body.

“I wish that I had been put to sleep. I have spoken to some other women who have been through some fairly traumatic births and they were put under general anaesthetic and their partner had to leave the room.

“It was one of the things that I questioned when I went back for my birth debrief when I finally felt strong enough two years later to try and get some answers – there wasn’t really a good explanation, to be honest.”

Thompson also recently revealed she has a stoma bag as she battles a chronic bowel condition.

She suffers from ulcerative colitis, which leads to parts of the gut becoming swollen, inflamed and ulcerated, and lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition that has left her with exhaustion and joint pain.

Revealing that she refers to her bag as Winner, she said: “I feel so good. This is the best I have felt in two and a half, three years, and even pre-pregnancy.

“I feel really well, even to the point my family and friends have said: ‘Maybe I should have my colon removed.’”