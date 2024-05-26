Nicki Minaj praises ‘class act’ Manchester fans as gig axed after her arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Nicki Minaj praises ‘class act’ Manchester fans as gig axed after her arrest

By Press Association
Nicki Minaj (PA)
Nicki Minaj (PA)

Nicki Minaj has praised her fans for being a “class act” and understanding that her gig in Manchester had to be rescheduled after her arrest in the Netherlands.

The rapper and singer, 41, said she spent around six hours in custody at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday before being able to fly to the UK for her gig at Co-op Live arena.

Fans were let into the venue at around 7pm on Saturday for her show, before promoter Live Nation announced at around 9.40pm that it was being postponed.

Co-op Live Arena – Manchester
Co-op Live in Manchester has faced a number of issues since it opened (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dutch police said a woman aged 41 was arrested on Saturday after allegedly trying to take what it described as “soft drugs” from Schiphol Airport to another country.

An update from the force at around 9pm said it had released the “suspect and she can now move on” after paying a fine.

Minaj wrote on X: “Manchester I appreciate you. Class act. Give me until (tomorrow) for the update on our new date (please).

“It will be sometime in June or July like I mentioned last night.”

She also promised an “added surprise bonus” for fans and said she was “looking forward” to returning to Manchester for an already scheduled second night at Co-op Live on Thursday.

Minaj followed by saying that Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena date on Sunday would be a “magical beautiful happy fun unforgettable night”.

Alvin Christie, 29, from Liverpool, and his friend Connor. (Alvin Christie/PA)
Alvin Christie, 29, from Liverpool, and his friend Connor (Alvin Christie/PA)

She had invited her fans, known as Barbz, to her hotel in the centre of Manchester and spoke to the crowds outside including Alvin Christie, from Liverpool, who defended her.

The 29-year-old told the PA news agency that fans want her to be “in a good place” and “were just more concerned that she was OK”, placing the blame on the venue, which he was waiting outside from 9am to attend the concert.

He said: “I would say it was very poorly managed. When we arrived into the event, they were actively telling fans that she had arrived and that everyone was going to dance tonight.

“For a lot of people that were asking those questions, that’s obviously (keeping) people’s hopes up.

“I understand that maybe they wanted to get people into the arena for health and safety risks to stop people being outside. But I think, most importantly, they maybe could have advised people as soon as they’ve known that the show was postponed and we should be turned away when we’re outside the arena, rather than holding loads of people in the arena.”

Eileen Allardyce, 32, a hotel manager from Edinburgh, spent around £2,500 on tickets, travel and hotel costs and says she will not be able to make a rescheduled date.