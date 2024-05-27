Be more Chris Martin, says fan after Coldplay singer’s lift into Radio 1 gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Be more Chris Martin, says fan after Coldplay singer’s lift into Radio 1 gig

By Press Association
Chris Martin and Saundra Glenn, who the Coldplay singer offered a lift (Saundra Glenn/X)
Chris Martin and Saundra Glenn, who the Coldplay singer offered a lift (Saundra Glenn/X)

A disabled fan has called for people to “be more Chris Martin” after the Coldplay frontman gave her a lift into BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Saundra Glenn told the PA news agency she was close to giving up and going home after struggling to walk to the accessibility box office at the entrance of the festival, which took place in her hometown Luton this weekend.

With osteoarthritis and problems in her hip, knee and ankle, the 64-year-old was resting against a fence when a black Mercedes people carrier pulled up next to her and a woman in the front seat told her she could hop in.

“The back door glided back and Chris Martin was in the backseat,” said Ms Glenn, a local community advocate.

“I looked at him and said (to the woman in the passenger seat) ‘I can’t get in, that’s Chris Martin’.

“He goes: ‘Yes you can, just come on in’.”

Ms Glenn was then driven into the festival alongside Martin, who talked with her about “all kinds of things” including her work in the local community in Luton.

“He said ‘It’s lovely to hear about what you do’,” Ms Glenn said.

“I said I’m 65 this summer, he said ‘You don’t look it’ and not to worry about age and just to keep doing what I’m doing.

“He seems like a totally decent human being and I told him that… I said ‘You’re just a very nice person’.”

Ms Glenn took several selfies with Martin, who even offered her a hint about a secret he had planned for his set that evening.

Coldplay played a new song called Orange during their set in tribute to Luton Town FC after a public campaign by fans, so the band played a new song celebrating the local club.

“He told me he’s going to do something special at the end – I said ‘Go on are you changing yellow to orange?’” said Ms Glenn.

“He said, I can’t tell you that, but I can say, wait ’til the end – I’m doing something special, and that was special.”

Martin had to jump out of the vehicle before Ms Glenn, but when he got to his destination he told staff to get into a buggy with her and escort her all the way to her destination at the festival’s accessible area.

“They didn’t leave me until I had my wristband on – that’s how dedicated they were,” Ms Glenn said.

“I got onto the stage area where you can sit and I saw Chris’s set – it was a fantastic experience last night, it’s the best thing I’ve done in a long, long time.”

“He’s shown that kindness rules the world.

“Be more Chris Martin – be more that humble guy that doesn’t mind picking up an OAP – albeit a good-looking, young-looking OAP – and giving her a ride to help her out.”