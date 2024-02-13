New Ford Ranger and Transit Custom get sportier MS-RT makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Ford Ranger and Transit Custom get sportier MS-RT makeover

By Press Association
The MS-RT treatment brings a range of sporty changes. (Ford)
Ford has revealed two new flagship MS-RT versions of its popular Ranger pick-up and new Transit Custom van.

MS-RT is an offshoot of M-Sport, Ford’s global rally partner based in the Lake District, and in recent years has turned its attention to giving the firm’s commercial vehicles a sportier look.

Ford is now presenting new MS-RT versions of its new Ranger and Transit Custom van, with the grade sitting at the top of the range of the two models. Both will undergo the final ‘MS-RT’ makeover at a new facility based on Ford’s large estate in Dagenham, Essex.

The MS-RT models are part assembled in Dagenham. (Ford)

Things kick off with the Ranger MS-RT, which is dubbed as the ‘ultimate street truck’. Using a 236bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, it gets a unique suspension setup with firmer front dampers and sits 40mm lower than the standard model.

Cosmetically it’s said to be inspired by racing pick-up trucks and it comes with a larger honeycomb grille and splitter as well as a rear ducktail spoiler. Large 21-inch alloy wheels with low-profile tyres are also included and widen the track of the Ranger significantly to the point the bodywork has had to be extended.

Leather and suede sports seats are also fitted, with a new steering wheel and various blue detailing also included.

The MS-RT models also get various interior styling changes. (Ford)

Ford’s new Transit Custom – by far the UK’s most popular new van – has also had a makeover, getting much more aggressive bumpers, side skirts and a large rear spoiler. These also feature large 19-inch alloy wheels, while the interior gets upgraded seats and specific MS-RT upholstery.

The Transit Custom is available with a choice of 2.0-litre diesel engines, as well as a 229bhp plug-in hybrid model. The MS-RT treatment also extends to the new electric E-Transit Custom but also gets a significant power hike as part of this update – its rear motor producing 281bhp, the most of any Transit Custom.

The new Ford Ranger MS-RT and Transit Custom MS-RT are both available to order, with first deliveries expected in the middle of the year.