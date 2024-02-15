Ford expands UK-based electric vehicle test lab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ford expands UK-based electric vehicle test lab

By Press Association
Minister Anthony Browne MP and Ford chair Lisa Brankin in safety footware to tour new Propulsion Development Laboratory distanced
Minister Anthony Browne MP and Ford chair Lisa Brankin in safety footware to tour new Propulsion Development Laboratory distanced

Ford has extended its investment in its UK electric vehicle test laboratory through the opening of a third site in Dunton, Essex.

The new Propulsion Development Laboratory – which brings Ford’s total investment in the site to over £70 million across three facilities – was opened by UK Transport Minister Anthony Browne. The opening of this latest site comes following an investment of £47 million in an Advanced Propulsion Laboratory and a separate Electrified Powertrain in Manufacturing Engineering (E:PRIME).

Ford Electric Vehicle Lab
Ford has invested over £70 million on the site

Browne said: “It was fantastic to visit Ford and test drive their new BlueCruise technology as well as open its state-of-the-art modular test lab, which are essential for scaling up the UK’s electric vehicle production.

“It’s great to see a commitment to UK EV development following our ZEV mandate becoming law earlier this year, meaning we have a clear pathway for reducing car and van emissions.”

Ford electric vehicle lab
Ford engineer Iain Murray explains EV battery tray testing (Ford)

The Advanced Propulsion Laboratory works to reduce noise and vibrations from electric vehicle powertrains, while the E:PRIME site develops ‘advanced manufacturing processes’ through the creation of prototype EV components ahead of them going into full production.

The newly created Propulsion Development Laboratory features eight vehicle-size rooms where Ford can test electric power units and propulsion systems. In doing so, Ford says that it is ‘maximising development time’ through the testing of EV, hybrid and combustion engine set-ups.

Lisa Brankin, chair and managing director of Ford Britain and Ireland, said: “I’m delighted that the transport minister Anthony Browne joined us today to officially open our new Propulsion Development Laboratory. This is the third new test facility opened on our Dunton Campus in two years, underpinning the site’s key role in delivering Ford’s electric vehicle plan in Europe.”