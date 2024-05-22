BYD’s new electric double-decker bus aims to transform London’s travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BYD’s new electric double-decker bus aims to transform London’s travel

By Press Association
The BYD BD11 is the firm’s first eBus. (Credit: BYD)
The BYD BD11 is the firm’s first eBus. (Credit: BYD)

Electric vehicle maker BYD has revealed a double-decker bus for London, called the BD11.

Measuring 10.9 metres long and with enough space to accommodate up to 90 passengers, the BD11 uses a lithium-ion blade battery which means that it’s free from cobalt and other metals such as nickel and magnates.

The battery pack is incorporated into the chassis structure to reduce the overall weight by 10 per cent while a huge 532kWh battery should mean it’s got more than enough charge for a day’s driving.

It can be charged at a maximum rate of 500kW through pantograph charging – which is a method for charging buses in depots and stations with chargers mounted on masts or gantries.

The BD11 can be charged fully within two hours. (Credit: BYD)

The BD11 is driven by two electric motors which combined produce 402bhp and 600Nm of torque, while there is a six-in-one controller that simplifies the vehicle’s electronics to improve its reliability. They control the steering control unit, air compressor controller, DC-DC converter and power distributor.

Frank Thorpe, managing director, BYD UK Commercial Vehicles said: “Introducing our all-new fully electric BYD BD11 Double Deck bus to the UK marks an important moment for BYD in the country and in the very important public transport for safe and reliable electric mobility, providing operators with modern eco-friendly eBus options that meet their specifications, thus providing more people the choice to use clean, non-polluting bus services in the future.”

It comes with two electric motors that produce a combined 402bhp.(Credit: BYD)

The BYD BD11 will be going into service firstly in London, however, it has not been confirmed when that might be, with further announcements to be made beforehand.