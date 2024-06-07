Couple set new world record aboard Suzuki motorcycle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Couple set new world record aboard Suzuki motorcycle

By Press Association
Ollie and Lavi travelled nearly 47,000 miles on their adventure, while getting married in Las Vegas. (Credit: Suzuki Press UK)
A couple from the UK have broken the Guinness World Record for becoming the youngest pair to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle while travelling pillion.

Ollie Gamblin, 33, and Lavi Scholl, 35, set off on their Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT from the Ace Cafe in London before heading through Europe and Africa. The bike was then shipped to Brazil before the adventure continued to the world’s most southern city, Ushuaia on the island of Tierra Del Fuego.

(Suzuki Press UK)

Lavi said: “The idea for a Guinness World Record came after a friend of ours attempted to become the youngest male to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle, an already established record. We sent an email asking if we could create a team record under the same criteria. They accepted it under the youngest pair to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle.”

(Suzuki Press UK)

Next, they flew their V-Strom 1050XT to North America and visited Las Vegas where they became a married couple. They kept heading north before flying the bikes over to South Korea.

(Suzuki Press UK)

They then caught a boat into Russia, before continuing through Mongolia. The final leg of the trip was across to Turkey and back into Europe through to the UK. By the end, the pair had covered 39 countries on five continents and covered a distance of 46,705 miles in 589 days.

Throughout their journey, Ollie said: “We saw a lot of places, a lot of people, and had a lot of experiences. If I had to pick one country that stood out, Mongolia really surprised us.”

Ollie and Lavi have documented their bike travelling adventure on YouTube and will also be attending the Adventure Bike Rider Festival at Ragley Hall from June 28 to June 30.