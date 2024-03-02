Scottish Government pledges £250,000 to assist refugees from conflict in Sudan

The Scottish Government has pledged £250,000 for charities responding to the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the impact on refugees in neighbouring countries.

Oxfam and Christian Aid will receive the sum from the Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund to help displaced people and their host communities in South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The cash will be used to feed those who have fled the fighting and provide them with other essentials.

South Sudan has witnessed an influx of more than half a million people since the conflict began, according to reports.

There are believed to more than 930,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia, over 385,000 of whom are said to be South Sudanese living in the Gambella region.

International development minister Kaukab Stewart said: “Our thoughts are with the thousands of refugees in South Sudan struggling to survive and facing a bleak and uncertain future.

“This funding will play a crucial role in addressing the immediate needs of those affected by conflict and the climate crisis, including access to shelter, food, clean water and healthcare.

“It is imperative that we work with the international community to alleviate their suffering and help them rebuild their lives.

“The £250,000 funding pledge to aid charities responding to the crisis through the Humanitarian Emergency Fund demonstrates our commitment to providing essential assistance to people in need.”

Val Brown, head of Christian Aid Scotland, said: “South Sudan is dealing with multiple shocks including acute food insecurity and one of the world’s largest displacement crises.

“In addition, many people have arrived in the country from neighbouring Sudan, fleeing the conflict that started last April.

“We’re grateful for funding from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund which will enable to us to reach 4,000 people in the Wedweil refugee camp, northern Bahr el Ghazal state, so people can purchase food and essentials.

“There will also be additional cash assistance for 400 vulnerable women and girls to support their recovery and empowerment.”

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government deserves significant credit for allocating its small but vital humanitarian funding not just to high-profile emergencies like Gaza or Ukraine, but also to those crises that unfold well away from the world’s attention – and the refugee crisis resulting from the situation in South Sudan is a stark example.

“Importantly, Oxfam is not only ensuring that water and sanitation facilities in Gambella are safer and more accessible to women and girls, and people with disabilities, but also supporting local actors to take ownership over their ongoing maintenance.

“This twin approach of inclusive and locally-led humanitarian response, underpinned by safe programming, is critical to ensuring refugees get the critical support they need.”