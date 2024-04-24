Police hunt convicted prisoner who fled from guards during funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt convicted prisoner who fled from guards during funeral

By Press Association
Police are hunting for Jamie Ross (Police Scotland/PA)
Police are hunting a convicted prisoner who gave guards the slip while he attended a funeral.

Jamie Ross, 29, was last seen in Edinburgh on Tuesday at about 12.28pm, near the Cameron Toll shopping centre.

According to police, Ross has connections across Edinburgh and in Aberdeen.

Police have told people not to approach him, but instead contact them immediately to help trace him.

He has been described by police as white, 5ft 9in with dark hair and bushy eyebrows, blue eyes and a tattoo of the word “Dad” on his right hand.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark trousers and grey trainers.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton of Police Scotland said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Jamie with support from specialist officers.

“While Jamie is believed to have connections to the south of Edinburgh we are keeping an open mind regarding his whereabouts at this time and would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.

“Anyone who sees a man matching Jamie’s description is advised not to approach him but to instead contact Police Scotland urgently on 101, quoting incident number 1458 of Tuesday April 23.”

A spokesman for prisoner transportation service GEOAmey added: “Our officers recognise the emotional significance of events such as funerals and try to show compassion and understanding whilst escorting persons in custody.

“It is therefore disappointing when this is abused and used as an opportunity to evade detention.”

The Scottish Prison Service says it cannot comment on individual cases, but says it is working with police to trace his whereabouts.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that this individual is currently unlawfully at large we are working with Police Scotland to return him to custody.”