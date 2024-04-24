Granddaughter to lay wreath for fighter pilot in Anzac day service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Granddaughter to lay wreath for fighter pilot in Anzac day service

By Press Association
Mandy Perry made a personalised wreath for her late grandfather Captain Clive Collet (Legion Scotland/PA)
The granddaughter of a late fighter pilot who received the Military Cross and Bar will lay a wreath for him at a special service to honour fallen soldiers.

At 5am on Thursday, silence will fall upon Edinburgh and Glasgow’s cemeteries while Scots pay respects to members of Australian and New Zealand armed forces.

Anzac Day, which is Australia and New Zealand’s equivalent of Remembrance Sunday, remembers all of the nations’ personnel who fought and died in conflict, many of whom did so alongside British forces.

This year’s commemoration will be attended by Mandy Perry, from Canberra, Australia, who is the granddaughter of Captain Clive Collet, who received the Military Cross and Bar while serving as a pilot in the Royal Flying Corps’ 70 Squadron during the First World War.

Mandy Perry visited the Arras Room at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory (Legion Scotland/PA)

Captain Collet was the first on his squadron to gain ace status, meaning he shot down five or more enemy aircraft.

Mrs Perry’s husband Brenton Perry organised a surprise visit for his wife to Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, where they gave her a special wreath in honour of her grandfather.

Mrs Perry met one of the factory’s workers, Dave Drysdale, a disabled veteran.

The pair personalised the centre of the wreath together, adding a picture of Captain Collet and his details.

She will attend an Anzac service at Comely Bank Cemetery, Edinburgh, where her grandfather, alongside 16 other Anzac troops, are buried. It will begin at 5am.

Mrs Perry made a personalised wreath with disabled veteran Dave Drysdale (Legion Scotland/PA)

She said: “To come and visit my grandfather in Comely Bank is my 80th birthday present to myself.

“It is probably the last time I will have the chance to do so. I had no clue that there is an Anzac ceremony here, it was a complete surprise.

“I’ve been to many Anzac dawn services in Australia and even New Zealand, but I never expected to have one here, so this will probably be the most important one I’ll ever experience.

“I am honoured and humbled to be able to attend an Anzac day service at Comely Bank, it’s beyond belief. It means the world”.

She added: “I’ve never made a wreath before. To be able to put his picture in the middle of it, that we can show his Military Cross and Bar, is something that will live with me forever.

“Thank you to everybody at Legion Scotland and Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory for this unforgettable experience”.

Mrs Perry was shown around the factory (Legion Scotland/PA)

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, government representatives from Scotland, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France and Turkey will take part in an Anzac service at Edinburgh Castle at 11am.

The services are being led by Legion Scotland and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, who will also deliver the first Anzac dawn service at the Western Necropolis in Glasgow.

This service will take place at 5am, with 16 dignitaries laying wreaths.

The dignitaries include: Paul Sweeney MSP; Colonel Alan Lapsley, Glasgow City Council’s depute Lord Lieutenant; national chairman of Royal British Legion Scotland Lieutenant Commander Martyn Hawthorn; and Lieutenant Colonel Mark Bali of the Australian Defence Force.

Dr Claire Armstrong, the CEO of Legion Scotland, said: “We are proud that we can expand the number of Anzac dawn services that are held in Scotland.

“In partnership with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, we are ensuring that family members like Mandy, and those that reside in Scotland with relatives that do, or have served, in the armed forces of Australia and New Zealand, can pay tribute to them in a suitable, respectful manner.

“To play a part in remembering all Commonwealth service personnel is exceptionally important to us, and we will be holding our Anzac communities particularly close in our thoughts throughout this period of remembrance”.