I thought interview for the job was a disaster, says new Kirk Moderator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

I thought interview for the job was a disaster, says new Kirk Moderator

By Press Association
Rev Dr Shaw James Paterson is the new Moderator of the Church of Scotland (Church of Scotland/PA)
Rev Dr Shaw James Paterson is the new Moderator of the Church of Scotland (Church of Scotland/PA)

The newly appointed Moderator of the Church of Scotland has told the General Assembly he thought his interview was a “disaster”.

Rev Dr Shaw James Paterson took over the role from the Right Rev Sally Foster-Fulton on Saturday, becoming the Kirk’s main ambassador for the next 12 months.

Originally from Holytown, North Lanarkshire, Dr Paterson has led the congregation at Trinity Parish Church in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, since 1991.

Originally expected to be a bricklayer like others in his family, the new Moderator went on to complete four degrees – including a doctorate – at Glasgow University.

After being passed the official ring and chain of office, Dr Paterson addressed those gathered in Edinburgh, including the Duke of Edinburgh, First Minister John Swinney and Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, where he reflected on his interview for the role, which resulted in him being nominated by 15 senior Kirk officials.

“I still can’t believe how, why, what was the committee of 15 thinking?” he said.

“I will never forget the interview, I thought it was a disaster.

“But the journey home was horrendous, and then I had to take a call from (former moderator) the Very Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, which I just assumed was a, ‘thanks, but no thanks’.

“His words were, ‘are you sitting down?’”

Told that Dr Paterson was actually in his car heading home on the M80 at Castlecary, North Lanarkshire, his predecessor said: “Well, at least you’re sitting down.”

“I thought I was going to enter the central reservation,” the new incumbent said of when he was told he would take up the post.

He said he was “humbled” to be elected to the role, adding: “This is a tremendous honour and I promise that I will serve you to the best of my ability.”

Dr Paterson also paid tribute to his family, saying: “They’ve put up with a lot over the years and they are the ones who pick me up when I need encouragement and keep my feet firmly on the ground.

“To them, I say – this honour is as much theirs as mine, thank you.”