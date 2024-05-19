Police arrest 19 as 25,000 gather for Celtic title celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police arrest 19 as 25,000 gather for Celtic title celebrations

By Press Association
Fans celebrated the teams win on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fans celebrated the teams win on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police arrested 19 people as 25,000 people gathered in Glasgow to celebrate Celtic’s title win.

Four officers were injured in disorder at the impromptu gathering at Glasgow Cross – which has become a regular occurrence when the Parkhead side lifts the league trophy in recent years.

Council leader Susan Aitken slammed the celebrations as “depressing and unacceptable” as she thanked cleansing teams for the overnight clean up operation.

Celtic Celebrations
Roads in the area were closed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Superintendent John Menzies said: “I would like to thank our partner agencies and the wider public for their support.

“Unfortunately, we experienced some disorder including the use of pyrotechnics and alcohol-related offences. We took robust action to prevent these escalating.

“Violence and assaults on members of the public or police officers is completely unacceptable and we continue to work to identify those responsible.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ms Aitken said: “Thanks to @GlasgowCC cleansing teams for their overnight clean-up.

Celtic Celebrations
The celebrations were described as ‘unacceptable’ by the council (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But it’s depressing & unacceptable that yet again a significant number of grown adults are unable to celebrate their team’s success while also respecting fellow citizens & public property.”

Supporters perched on top of traffic lights around Glasgow Cross and Trongate with one bus stop having nine fans standing on the roof, while the local authority closed roads citing a “large gathering of football fans”.

A spokesman for the council said a “substantial amount of litter, debris and broken glass” was left in the area of Glasgow Cross when the crowd dispersed on Saturday night.

“After an exceptional clean-up effort by our teams overnight, the area is now clear – including the course for the Cancer Research UK Race for Life, which is taking place this morning.

“There has been damage to infrastructure such as bus stops and traffic signals, but we do not yet know the full extent of what repairs will be necessary.

Celtic Celebrations
The club will face rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup final next weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This kind of damage, disruption and antisocial behaviour remains unacceptable.

“It should be possible to celebrate and show a basic level of consideration for others in the city at the same time.”

With the Scottish Cup final taking place next weekend at Hampden Park in the city between the Old Firm clubs, the council is understood to be liaising with clubs about what can be done to safely celebrate a win.