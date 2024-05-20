Former chief constable to lead £25m Scottish anti-poverty drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former chief constable to lead £25m Scottish anti-poverty drive

By Press Association
Sir Iain Livingstone was chief constable of Police Scotland from 2018 until 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s former chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone has been appointed to head up a drive to deliver donations of millions of pounds worth of household goods to Scottish families in need.

Sir Iain will act as chair of the Multibank project, which has set an ambitious target to provide £25 million worth of goods to households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

He will be joined by new chief executive Kirsty Thomson, who is leaving her current role as chief executive officer of Dundee and Glasgow-based social enterprise The Circle.

The new leadership team hope to deliver £2.5 million worth of goods a year to people facing hardship across the country over the next decade.

Set up in 2022 by the Cottage Family Centre strategic manager Pauline Buchan and former prime minister Gordon Brown, the Multibank project receives donated household goods from companies for distribution to local families in need.

Donations can include food, soap, bedding, toothpaste, shampoo, toilet rolls, nappies and cleaning products.

Warehouses have already been established in Lochgelly, Wigan and Swansea, and more are expected to open in Dundee, Edinburgh and Perth and Kinross.

The goods come directly from nearly 90 companies across the UK, including Amazon, which is planning to donate 1.4 million goods this year.

Sir Iain said: “As a police officer for over 30 years, I saw at first hand the devastating effect of poverty in communities, and in particular for children and young people.

“To achieve fairer and safer communities we must tackle poverty. It’s a priority for both social justice and social cohesion.

“That’s why I’m honoured to join the mission to help provide people across Scotland a lifeline out of poverty through the work of Multibanks.”

Ms Thomson said she was “deeply honoured and excited” to be named chief executive.

She said: “The dedication and passion of this organisation is inspiring, and I am committed to furthering our impact and driving meaningful change for those in need.

“Together with Rt Honourable Gordon Brown, the highly experienced board of trustees, talented team, dedicated volunteers and generous supporters, I look forward to building on our strong foundation and exploring new opportunities to serve our communities and advance our mission.”