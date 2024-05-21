Driver killed as car hits tree

A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Police received a report a blue Ford Fiesta had left the A76 south of the B713 Catrine junction in East Ayrshire at around 10.15pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed overnight to allow for an investigation and reopened at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

Sergeant Martin Cunningham, of Irvine Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area, and who witnessed the crash, to please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage to contact us.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 4200 of May 20.”