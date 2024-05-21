New parents’ panel will offer wider range of voices, says Gilruth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New parents’ panel will offer wider range of voices, says Gilruth

By Press Association
Jenny Gilruth has said the new body will offer a wider range of voices (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new panel representing Scottish parents will offer a “wider range of voices”, the Education Secretary has said, after funding for the National Parent Forum of Scotland (NPFS) was withdrawn.

Jenny Gilruth said she wanted to establish a more representative model for engaging with parents.

Another organisation called Connect will now establish a national Parent Panel at a cost of about £50,000 a year.

At the weekend, NPFS chair Cheryl Burnett told The Herald newspaper she was “shocked” by the move to withdraw funding, saying there had been a lack of consultation.

The NPFS was set up in 2009 to give parents an opportunity to raise educational issues at a national level.

A recent organisational review found it was “at risk of spiralling into a downward trajectory without the financial support it requires”.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy raised the withdrawal of funding at Holyrood, asking why the decision was made and how much money would be saved.

Ms Gilruth said: “We have concluded that there is a need to establish a broader, more representative model to support engagement from parents and carers.

“I’m particularly conscious of the need to hear from a wider range of perspectives and experiences, including traditionally under-represented groups such as parents and carers from minority ethnic backgrounds, and those who have children with additional support needs.”

The minister hoped those involved with NPFS would contribute to the new panel, which would offer a “wider range of voices across the system”.

Ms Gilruth said she would be meeting with Ms Burnett later this week.

NPFS received funding of just over £53,000 in the last financial year not including staff costs, she said, noting there had been an underspend of around £13,000.